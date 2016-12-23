Liverpool vs. Manchester City: How Guardiola's men can end Anfield curse

The ESPN FC crew discuss Pep Guardiola's difficulties dealing with the Premier League.

Manchester City's hopes for 2017 could be influenced the result at Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

Defeat at Anfield, coupled with a 13th successive Premier League victory for Chelsea, would see City slip 10 points behind the leaders and they could even fall out of the top four altogether if results go against them on New Year's Day.

Alternatively, a victory would see Pep Guardiola's men move in to second place and emerge as the biggest rivals to Chelsea's hopes of winning the crown.

But the omens aren't good. They have won just once in their last 29 visits to Anfield -- a last-minute goal from Nicolas Anelka giving them their only ever Premier League victory there in May 2003.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten at home this season with their last league defeat there nearly a year ago to Manchester United on Jan. 16.

Guardiola hasn't managed at Anfield before and admits he is still getting to grips with the Premier League.

With that in mind, here's a five-point plan for success at Anfield, with some pieces of advice from Premier League managers whose sides troubled Liverpool at times this season.

1. Don't waste chances, returning Aguero key

Sergio Aguero will be back after serving a four-game ban and will be desperate to make his mark after letting his teammates down by missing a total of seven matches through suspension already this season.

There will probably be plenty of chances in the game with both sides not famed for their defending. City need to show a clinical side in front of goal, which they haven't always done this season -- particularly in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month when they paid a heavy price for blowing too many opportunities.

Aguero was a guilty as anyone that day but he's still one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League and could be the key man.

2. Be quick on the break as Hammers show the way

Slaven Bilic's West Ham came away from Anfield with a 2-2 on Dec. 11 and the Croatian reckons Liverpool are susceptible to quick counterattacks.

With the pace of Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, City can break away at speed and have scored five times on the counterattack this season -- second only to Liverpool.

Guardiola likes his side to control possession but he may allow the opponents to see more of the ball than usual.

3. Bournemouth prove Reds have goalkeeping problems

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook admitted his side targeted Liverpool keeper Loris Karius following the Cherries' 4-3 home win on Dec. 4.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly irritated by the criticism of his keepers with Simon Mignolet, who has since been recalled as first choice, under fire for his role in Jonathan Walters' opener for Stoke last Tuesday.

Mignolet and Karius are under pressure and City could follow Eddie Howe's example by trying to simply outscore Liverpool by exploiting a weakness in goal.

Yaya Toure, De Bruyne and Fernandinho can all score from long range and it may be worth peppering shots at whoever Klopp selects as his No. 1.

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have both struggled for Liverpool this season.

4. Follow Mourinho and stop Liverpool playing

Manchester United were the first team to take a point from Anfield this season when they frustrated Klopp's side with a goalless draw on Oct. 17.

"If you don't score, you don't win," United boss Jose Mourinho said after.

"We stopped them playing, but they also did very well from the defensive point of view."

United played with discipline and restricted Liverpool's creativity by smothering the space in midfield and they almost pinched all three points with a chance for Zlatan Ibrahimovic that he headed wide.

Guardiola could bring in Fernando as a second holding midfielder and sacrifice some of his attacking instincts.

5. Be like Burnley and press high early

It's a tactic that has worked successfully against City -- particularly by Tottenham and Celtic earlier in the season -- but Guardiola's side could take on Liverpool at their own game by pressing them high up the pitch.

Burnley stunned Liverpool earlier on Aug.20 with a 2-0 win and manager Sean Dyche said he instructed his side to win the ball "as high as possible, especially in the early part of the game."

It's a high-risk strategy, particularly with the pace and ability of Liverpool to break the press, but the reward could be an early goal to settle the nerves on a tense occasion.

Sterling, De Bruyne and Aguero have the energy to put the pressure on a Liverpool defence without the injured Joel Matip.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.