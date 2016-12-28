Man City, Pep Guardiola can overturn dismal Anfield form amid title chase

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

What a difference a couple of weeks can make. Following a horrible defeat at Leicester on Dec. 10, Pep Guardiola's side made a persuasive argument for striking them immediately from the title race reckoning. Knee-jerk reactions are all the rage these days and many were happy to come to the swift conclusion that the Catalan's learning curve was still on a gradient high enough to make regression a distinct possibility.

Since then, Watford, Arsenal and Hull City have all been dispatched and City suddenly find themselves on a three-game winning run. The latest of these three triumphs, against a physical and well-organised Hull side on Boxing Day, may not have been as convincing as the 3-0 scoreline suggests but it does bring City back into the pack struggling to keep up with the brutal pace of Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

The Londoners' own winning run has now reached a club record 12 consecutive victories and shows no obvious signs of abating. Abate it will, though, and the likes of City and Liverpool (who meet each other next, on Dec. 31) will have to be ready to take advantage of any slip ups when they finally occur.

That Jurgen Klopp is happy to publicly confirm his side's energetic participation in the title race, while Guardiola stresses that he is doubtful about City's, is fascinating. The Catalan has a relevant point that City have already played seven games more than Chelsea this season and will presumably continue to build on this total in the New Year with FA Cup and Champions League duties.

Chelsea, mirroring Leicester's fresh-legged challenge a year ago, have no European competition to concern themselves with and have (like City) also departed the EFL Cup relatively early. While Liverpool are also "blessed" with a lack of European football, they have two ultra-competitive League Cup semifinals coming up against Southampton to occupy minds and legs alike.

Of course, all of this will be pushed to the back of the mind come the clubs' encounter on New Year's Eve. What might be a little bit more difficult to forget quite so easily, however, is City's appalling record at Anfield. As ESPN FC's Liverpool blogger Steven Kelly says, "The biggest battle may be between Manchester City and Anfield itself. City have a truly awful record there. No matter how good they are and how bad Liverpool have ever become, both teams seem to save their respective worst and best for this fixture."

Guardiola has already improved on Pellegrini's record against top four teams. But will that translate to victory at Liverpool?

Since an FA Cup win there in 1956, only isolated successes in 1981 and 2003 decorate City's truly atrocious record at Liverpool's ancestral home. It is, as Kelly suggests, not even a record that has looked remotely like changing since City "reinvented themselves."

Despite this optimism from the Reds' camp, there is a growing feeling that Liverpool have been hanging on slightly over recent weeks, with a lucky late win at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby not really convincing neutrals and chaotic games at home to West Ham (2-2) and away at Bournemouth (3-4) preceding that. City have shown in dispatching Arsenal that they have the wherewithal to match the very best that this season's Premier League has to offer.

In attempting to improve on Manuel Pellegrini's appalling record against fellow top-four candidates, Guardiola is already making progress of kind. In Pellegrini's three seasons in charge at the Etihad, it became a real Achilles heel for City. In 2013-14 (the Chilean's first in charge), City managed just seven points out of a possible 18 against teams that finished in the top four. Only one of those points came on the road, at the Emirates, against an Arsenal side memorably beaten 6-3 at the Etihad.

This meagre total dropped to just six points in 2014-15, when the solitary win against top 4 opponents was a narrow 1-0 home victory over Manchester United. By the time the Chilean steered City into a third season, the total had dropped to a pitiful two points: in total, Pellegrini managed just three wins from 18 games against fellow top four finishers in his three seasons in charge.

With the recent win over Arsenal, however, Guardiola has already surpassed his predecessor's record from last season in two games. A victory at Anfield, however unlikely, would not only improve on this disastrous recent record against fellow title challengers and City's overall trauma at Anfield, but would catapult Guardiola's side back into the title reckoning just weeks after they were written off.

