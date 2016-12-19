Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

 By David Mooney
Raheem Sterling, Yaya Toure decisive as Man City get a late win at Hull

Pep Guardiola's men went on a second half rout of Hull City to secure their place second behind table leaders Chelsea.
Craig Burley breaks down an uneventful Boxing Day in the Premier League and takes aim at an unfair fixture schedule
Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure say that despite the scoreline showing 3-0, Man City's win over Hull was a tough battle.

The 3-0 final score makes it look like a walk in the park for Manchester City, but in truth the away team struggled for large spells to exert their dominance on the match. Pep Guardiola's side saw a lot of the ball but it was a laborious task getting through the stoic Hull defence. A stonewall penalty broke the deadlock and City were so much more comfortable once they were in front.

Positives

This game had 1-0 home win written all over it for long spells as City controlled the ball but barely tested David Marshall in the Hull goal. However, it was Raheem Sterling's movement causing the most problems: he won the penalty with a penetrative run into the box and forced the own goal that put gloss on the scoreline. Yaya Toure again showed how he can run a game in the midfield, too.

Negatives

For large spells, City showed one of their biggest issues of the season. Despite having so much of the ball, they just couldn't find a way through the Hull lines until a rash challenge earned them a penalty. Before that, though, it was a frankly dull performance that could have gone either way.

Manager rating

6/10 -- Guardiola changed City's set-up constantly throughout the match but it took an age for his team to stamp their authority on the Premier League's bottom team.

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Claudio Bravo, 5 -- City seemed to get a clean sheet in spite of the goalkeeper rather than because of him. Bravo didn't inspire confidence: he needed Bacary Sagna to bail him out with a goal-line clearance after he came for a cross and stopped. However, his footwork was good in getting City moving forward quickly.

DF Gael Clichy, 5 -- The defender lost himself positionally at times and got caught trying to win challenges he couldn't. When asked to get forward and support the attack, his deliveries into the box found him wanting.

DF John Stones, NR -- The centre-back did little wrong during his short appearance, but there was nothing of note before he went off injured after 17 minutes.

DF Nicolas Otamendi, 7 -- Under Hull's regular aerial bombardment from free kicks and corners, the Argentinian marshalled the defence well to hold a high line and he got his head on plenty of deliveries into the box to clear.

DF Bacary Sagna, 6 -- His goal-line clearance at 0-0 was just as important to this win as any of the goals, as City were in a rough patch when he kept the scores level. Had they fallen behind, it could have been an even tougher afternoon.

MF Yaya Toure, 7 -- Few expected the Ivorian to be as influential in City's midfield as he has been this season and the trip to Hull was another example of him controlling the play. His passing was superb and forward-thinking, while his penalty kick was cool to put his side into the lead.

Yaya Toure, left, and Raheem Sterling, centre, were the ones who finally broke Hull's resistance.

MF Fernandinho, 6 -- The Brazilian put in the hard graft that was necessary on his return from suspension, but it was a quiet game from him. It was a solid, if not spectacular, display.

MF David Silva, 6 -- It wasn't the easiest of games for the creative midfielder to get into,but he was consistently looking for a way through the Hull defence. His run and low cross to set up City's second goal capped off a good display.

MF Kevin De Bruyne, 7 -- The Belgian hit the post for City and seemed to be their brightest spark on a tough afternoon with a number of good chances. He was dangerous on the break and influential in the goals.

MF Raheem Sterling, 7 -- Again mysteriously booed by the home fans, Sterling proved exactly why he's a key member of Guardiola's team. Running at the Hull defence, he caused them problems, winning a penalty and forcing an own goal.

MF Nolito, 5 -- The Spaniard's usual work rate was seemingly absent as he failed to influence the match in any shape. The travelling fans could have been forgiven for forgetting he was on the pitch at times.

Substitutes

DF Aleksandar Kolarov, 6 -- Shaky at times, Kolarov quickly settled into the match and formed a decent partnership with Otamendi in the centre of defence after replacing Stones.

FW Kelechi Iheanacho, 6 -- After replacing Nolito on 57 minutes, Iheanacho couldn't seem to get into the game. However, he was intelligent in his running and peeled off into the box perfectly to make the game safe in scoring the second goal.

MF Fernando, NR -- A late change for David Silva, Fernando shored up the middle.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney

Comments

