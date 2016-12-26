Pep Guardiola endures up and down start to life at Manchester City

The ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester City's title prospects.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Manchester City have fared so far in 2016-17.

Can Pep Guardiola deliver the Premier League and how will he fare in Europe? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: B

Positives:

A mighty start under the new coach looked like City fans were all in for a real treat. The 5-0 away win at Steaua Bucharest in the preliminary round of the Champions League was a real eye-opener. Despite poor opposition, City ripped through the home ranks at will and could have scored double figures. This form was replicated in a stunning second half at home to Barcelona, where a new high water mark in Europe was achieved with a 3-1 win that could also have been bigger with more luck.

That the two standout performances have come in European competition bodes well for the quest to win the one trophy the club would dearly love to land above all others. With relatively simple qualification from a tough group assured and a kind draw in the round of 16 against Monaco, for once City fans can say the Champions League has been the obvious bright spot. With consecutive home wins over Watford and Arsenal, things are beginning to look up again, with the second half against the Gunners likely to be a particular boost to morale.

Manchester City thrashed Barcelona 3-1 to give hope of a real run in the Champions League this season.

Negatives:

After the glory of 10 straight wins out of the blocks, City stalled terribly, with Guardiola breaking all kinds of personal records for defeats, consecutive games without winning, ill discipline and goals conceded.

The choice to replace Joe Hart in such a high-profile hurry, the disastrous plodding defence, the continuing injury worries of Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero's red cards and the inability of a stellar squad to take enough of the myriad chances created to dispatch defensively minded opponents has been an eye-opener.

The defensive shambles would not have been such a burning issue if Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Nolito and Raheem Sterling had pocketed the goals that were presented on a plate for them. Instead of building on that favourable start, City have been caught and overtaken by a rugged Chelsea and are now battling Arsenal and Liverpool for second place.

City now face a tough task trying to shore up the defence in the notoriously tricky winter transfer window, while pulling back an already gaping points difference to the summit.

Star man:

Fernandinho has kept chugging through the chaos of Guardiola's team and formation tinkering. The incessant need to experiment has left the little Brazilian with defenders alongside him in midfield (Pablo Zabaleta), midfielders overtaking him at full-back (Fernando) and the need to sweep behind the erratic pair of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

Whether it be the sly nudge, the last-ditch tackle when Otamendi is already committed to being airborne or the raking pass out wide to set the wingers into dangerous motion, he can do it and has done it all. Like many of his teammates he has been used in a variety of roles but unlike his teammates, he has coped admirably with everything that has been thrown at him.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Pep Guardiola during the early days of his City tenure.

Flop:

Aside from the jittery antics at the back, there are others who have failed to perform to the required standard. There are certain untouchable truths that as a City follower, you are not supposed to challenge, but two players the faithful would dearly love to see in full bloom have just not been delivering.

For Pablo Zabaleta, time is catching up on the legs that have charged willingly into a thousand-and-one battles in the past. He represents the embodiment of the grit and will to win that supporters everywhere want from their players. However, evidence suggests those legs no longer have the power to transport their host up and down the pitch like a modern full-back must.

The second is Kelechi Iheanacho. There is nothing fans like more than to see a youth player being blooded and making it in the first team. Guardiola's sparing use of the Nigerian youngster suggests he is not completely convinced and although he is clearly a penalty box natural, evidence of his work outside those white lines suggests there is significant room for improvement.

Predicted finish: 1st

Chelsea are unlikely to unravel in the short term but their long, winning run will come to an end at some stage and when it does, City must make sure they are within touching distance to take full advantage.

