Depth needs to be addressed for Liverpool to take the next step

While you would never describe Liverpool as underdogs when travelling to face Stoke City or West Bromwich Albion, only the most naturally optimistic of Kopites would have confidently predicted their side would emerge with six points from those two fixtures, especially as the Reds were without three of their most important players.

Having also recently dropped two points at home to Bournemouth, Liverpool went into those two physically demanding fixtures with their top-four hopes in serious jeopardy. But taking maximum points against Stoke and West Brom has given them an excellent chance of securing Champions League football for next season. Both games were battles and Liverpool's players had to dig deep to win, which is something they haven't always been able to do this season. It's a big reason why they are battling Manchester City for third place instead of being in the title shakeup with Chelsea and Tottenham.

In fairness to Jurgen Klopp and his players, they have been at a disadvantage to Chelsea (and, to a lesser extent, Spurs) because they haven't been able to field their strongest XI anywhere near as frequently as the top two. Recently, they have been without skipper Jordan Henderson, as well as Adam Lallana and Sadio Mané, who have arguably been the Reds' two best players this season.

Other clubs have probably had it worse and Liverpool's injury list hasn't exactly been crippling by any means (they wouldn't be in third place if it had), but it does go a long way to explaining why they are nine points behind Chelsea despite playing one more game. For example, Philippe Coutinho missed six weeks and then took a further three months to finally reach the level he was at before his injury. How would the table look now if it was Eden Hazard rather than Coutinho who suffered that fate? The gap would certainly not be as great as it is now.

For most of the season, Antonio Conte has been able to select from a full squad. And much like last season's champions, Leicester City, Chelsea's starting lineup has been a settled one with very few changes from week to week. The importance of that cannot be overstated.

Spurs have had to make more changes than Chelsea due to their European involvement earlier in the season, with star man Harry Kane missing some games, but generally Mauricio Pochettino has been able to field close to his best team more often than not. All things considered, though, Spurs have done superbly to be pushing Chelsea as closely as they currently are.

Having a healthy Philippe Coutinho available for more of the season likely would have helped Liverpool.

Without taking anything away from the top two, Liverpool have looked as good as anyone and better than most when Klopp has been able to field his best XI. Too often, though, he has been unable to get his best four attacking players (Coutinho, Mané, Lallana and Roberto Firmino) on the field at the same time, and the frequent unavailability of Daniel Sturridge and another season-ending injury to Danny Ings has greatly impacted Klopp's ability to adequately replace them.

Defensively there have been problems, too. Liverpool are unbeaten when Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have started together at the heart of the defence, but both have been absent at various points during the season and all of Liverpool's defeats have come when one or the other has been missing. It's presumably why the Reds are reportedly in the race to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk even at a whopping £50 million. If Klopp were to land the Dutchman, that would give Klopp three quality players battling for two places, allowing Ragnar Klavan to revert to being a solid No. 4 option, the role he probably would have been in this season if Mamadou Sakho had been up to scratch.

Not having a settled XI is not an excuse for Liverpool falling off the title pace, of course, because you have to prepare better for such eventualities and Liverpool did not do that adequately. But there is no denying that is has been a significant factor. That said, Liverpool's injury list has not been anything particularly out of the ordinary, and it's Chelsea's lack of absentees that is the anomaly here.

The leaders have undoubtedly been fortunate whereas Liverpool haven't. But the lesson to be learned is that you have to prepare for the worst. Liverpool's backups are not bad players but the drop-off from certain first-teamers to their replacements has been too great and at times it has proved costly.

With or without European football next season -- and it would take a remarkable collapse for them to miss out on Europe completely now -- Liverpool cannot expect an easier ride in terms of injuries, so if they are to make the step from top-four contenders to potential champions, they need an influx of top quality to complement the talent they undoubtedly have already.

Too often in the past, Liverpool have addressed the issue of squad strengthening by signing "squad players" when in reality that just doesn't get the job done. It's about quality, not quantity and to truly strengthen this squad, Klopp will have to recruit players who are preferably better than those in the first XI, or at the very least at a similar level, which ensures the team is not weaker when they are in it.

Given the strength of the first XI, that won't be easy and it definitely won't be cheap.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN's Liverpool bloggers and the founder of LFC fanzine and website The Liverpool Way. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.