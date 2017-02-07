Liverpool need to translate form vs. Spurs to teams at the bottom

Steve Nicol defends his decision not to pick Liverpool against Spurs, but says their performance was no surprise.

As many suspected it might, Saturday's visit of second-place Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield inspired Liverpool to return to their best form, as Jurgen Klopp's men ran out comfortable 2-0 winners and moved back into the top four, within one point of the North Londoners.

After a miserable start to 2017, the performance against Spurs finally put the smiles back on the faces of Liverpool players and supporters, but what it means for the rest of the season remains to be seen. At the risk of stating the obvious, it's all well and good doing it against Spurs, but can Liverpool repeat that kind of display against Leicester next time out, not to mention all the other "lesser" teams they'll face between now and May?

Klopp's side have taken more points from the top 10 than they have the bottom 10. That's why they won't win the Premier League this year: titles are won by beating the teams you're supposed to beat. You can lose to Manchester United and Chelsea as long as you take care of business against the bottom 10 or 12 clubs. Too often Liverpool fail to do that.

Since they last won the title in 1990, this has been their biggest problem. Complacency has definitely played a major part in that drought over the years. Players would have no problems getting motivated for the big games but would often play against the bottom clubs as though they felt they only had to turn up in order to win. Occasionally it still appears that way but there's more to it than that, and some of it is certainly tactical.

Klopp is adamant that the attitude of his players is fine and that their regular missteps against inferior opponents isn't a result of them thinking it's going to be easy. So how come the intensity of their play in those games often doesn't come close to what we see from them in the big games?

There's an saying in boxing that "styles make fights" and it's the same in football, especially where this Liverpool side are concerned.

Tottenham are the first opponent Liverpool have faced since Manchester City in December who actually wanted to go toe-to-toe with the Reds instead of just packing the defence and stifling them. An open game suits Liverpool's style of play but more often than not, they can't play like that because the opponent doesn't allow it.

Liverpool tore Tottenham to shreds in the first half because Tottenham defended high up the pitch and wanted to play football. That plays into Klopp's hands: his "counter-pressing" style of play makes mincemeat of teams who try to do that, hence his excellent record against the big clubs. Pressing high up the pitch, winning possession and then quickly springing the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in behind is hard to do when the opposition have 10 men behind the ball and have set up camp on the edge of their own penalty area.

Liverpool have shown at times that they can be successful against teams who play like that, but it doesn't come as easily against teams that want to play on the front foot. Though having their first choice front six on the field at the same time makes a huge difference.

Picking Wijnaldum, right, over Can proved decisive in midfield. This group now need to stay healthy.

Earlier in the season, the Reds were comfortably dispatching the likes of Leicester, Watford, Hull and others, but they ran into difficulties when some of their first-choice players, such as Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho or Mane, were unavailable.

When Klopp has been able to field a midfield three of Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum (as well as his preferred forward trio of Coutinho, Mane and Firmino) Liverpool are actually unbeaten. What's more, they've been able to perform well against both the good sides and the not-so-good ones. It's when one or more have been unavailable that the fluency in their play has disappeared.

This makes Klopp's selection of Emre Can over Wijnaldum at Hull last week all the more baffling. The Dutchman was restored to the starting line-up against Spurs and produced a phenomenal first-half display full of energy, strength, poise and skill. Liverpool's best displays this season have all come with Wijnaldum alongside Henderson and Lallana. With just one game a week from now until the end of the season, Klopp will be hoping he can keep his front six all fit and fresh for the remaining fixtures.

The Spurs result won't fool supporters into thinking the corner has been turned just yet. They need to see more, but the victory and performance over Tottenham has lifted the gloom and hopefully stopped the rot. Most significantly, it should have restored some much-needed confidence for the run-in.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.