Sadio Mane runs riot as Liverpool end barren spell to topple Tottenham

Liverpool pick up their first Premier League win of 2017 with the help of a Sadio Mane brace to down Tottenham.

Craig Burley sees Liverpool's 2-0 win over Spurs as a rejuvenating confidence boost to gain momentum from.

Jurgen Klopp loved the spirit he saw from his side as Liverpool pulled out a much-needed win against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp is pleased to see Liverpool get back to winning ways, especially with his trademarked offensive style.

Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson hope to build off Liverpool's strong performance vs. Spurs, their first league win of 2017.

Liverpool once again saved their best for the best with an excellent 2-0 win over ex-title challengers Tottenham. The hosts could have scored more goals in a one-sided first half but then showed enough strength and organisation to see off a flaccid fightback from the visitors.

Liverpool Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The high press that confounded most opponents before the turn of the year was in full effect on Saturday. Tottenham simply wanted too much time. When their composure finally returned the game was beyond them.

Negatives

Liverpool fans will simply be waiting for the next major stumble against a bottom-10 side, such is their team's wildly inconsistent nature.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Jurgen Klopp clearly had his men fired up from the off and finally decided Georginio Wijnaldum is a much better player than Emre Can. Better late than never.

Player ratings: (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Simon Mignolet, 8 -- The basics -- kicking, catching and concentration -- were all good, added an important stop when his team had just gone two goals in front. Concede a goal then and few would have bet on Liverpool even getting a draw. A rare pivotal moment from the much-criticised keeper.

DF Nathaniel Clyne, 7 -- Always reliable, Clyne has had his critics recently because being solid and dependable isn't enough for some. Helped out going forward but contributed to a sturdy all-round defensive effort once there was a lead to protect.

DF Joel Matip, 7 -- One or two jittery moments in the first half but Harry Kane rarely caused any trouble throughout and Matip takes his share of the credit for that. A rash booking was the only blight on a faultless second-half display. Even then it halted a dangerous Tottenham attack, albeit illegally.

DF Lucas Leiva, 8 -- Numerous groans before the game on hearing he was playing gave way to cheers as Lucas did everything that was asked of him. One or two early passes were nervy but he anticipated danger all night and conceded few of the reckless fouls that have blighted his career. Went off to a much deserved standing ovation.

DF James Milner, 8 -- Back to his professional best and kept going all game as others around him began to sag. Very professional late on, winning a series of fouls and throw-ins that ate up precious time for the home side as they protected what they had.

Sadio Mane was exceptional on Saturday, scoring both goals in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

MF Jordan Henderson, 9 -- Almost as good as he was against Chelsea, this performance earns a similarly high mark as he looked ready to go off injured on several occasions. This was a real captain's performance, presumably because he had a lot more confidence in his midfield partner. Gutsy and brave.

MF Georginio Wijnaldum, 9 -- Outstanding display from the Dutchman and this wasn't just about work rate. Used the ball exceptionally well and even managed to take on and beat his opponents with great runs. A towering performance that must surely convince Klopp he can't be dropped any more.

MF Adam Lallana, 8 -- One of many home players who got close to their best. The twists and turns that often annoy were here used to greater effect than in recent matches. Supported both his midfield and attacking colleagues throughout and even made big defensive interceptions at the end.

FW Philippe Coutinho, 6 -- It's still not quite working out for the little magician and possibly should have been replaced 10 minutes before he was. Tottenham seemed ready for anything he tried to do in the box but perhaps that gave time and space to others who proved far more deadly on the night.

FW Roberto Firmino, 8 -- Without scoring he was brilliant all night. Good touches, great pressing, a really unselfish performance that won't go unnoticed by his manager. Another forward claimed the glory but the Brazilian was arguably the most effective player in the game.

FW Sadio Mane, 9 -- What can you say? Two good finishes showed exactly what the Reds have been missing this past month. His speed and trickery were too much for the visitors all night. He could have had four goals before Tottenham even woke up and then gave a hardworking performance once the lead was established.

Substitutes

MF Emre Can, NR -- Came on for an exhausted and brittle Coutinho, he made several good runs that won fouls and gave Tottenham problems at the wrong end of the pitch for a team chasing a two-goal deficit.

DF Ragnar Klavan, NR -- Always hard for a defender to simply slot in when coming on late but he continued where Lucas left off by getting his head to a number of crosses and long balls.

FW Trent Alexander Arnold, NR -- Gave a chance for Mane to receive an ovation and run down the clock a little more.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.