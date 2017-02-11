Liverpool can still salvage season with rousing win over Tottenham at Anfield

Liverpool legend Ian Rush insists Tottenham will not win at Anfield this weekend.

Having fallen out of the top four, Liverpool face a huge test of their mettle this Saturday as they welcome second place Tottenham to Anfield.

The pressure on the Reds is intense, but it's a different type of stress than they were facing just a few weeks ago. Klopp's men were in the title race, the semifinal of the EFL Cup and still had hopes of winning the FA Cup. There was pressure to be successful. That's a good pressure -- the kind footballers want.

Things have changed drastically following a run of just one win in 10 games. Liverpool's players are no longer under pressure to be successful, they are under pressure to not be failures, and it's a lot more difficult to perform with that mindset.

Confidence is low at Anfield after that dreadful run and Liverpool are in danger of completely undoing all of the good work they did earlier in the season. It took five months to get into a situation where three trophies was a possibility, and just five weeks to completely destroy any chance of winning even one.

With no game next week, Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Spurs, otherwise they'll have to wait until late February for a chance to record their first Premier League win of 2017.

While it's a difficult fixture, playing Tottenham might be just what Liverpool need as generally it's the games against the better sides that bring out the best in Klopp's men, as well as the Anfield crowd. The German's record against the rest of the "big six" is fantastic, but Spurs are the ones he's had the most difficulty with, with all three league meetings so far ending in draws. Liverpool did beat the Londoners in the EFL Cup earlier in the season, but both teams fielded second string lineups so very little should be read into that 2-1 result.

Mauricio Pochettino's side won't come to Anfield and just set up with 10 men behind the ball like virtually everybody else has done, including Manchester United and Chelsea. They're very much a front foot team and they play a similar style to Liverpool, except right now they're playing it much better than the Merseysiders.

Tottenham's form in 2017 is the polar opposite to Liverpool's and that makes Saturday's game a tough one for the Reds, but Klopp and his players might be relieved to face an opponent that wants to take the game to them. Most teams don't force the issue against Klopp's side, they just sit deep, defend in numbers and wait for the inevitable Liverpool mistake. It's proven to be a highly successful approach, but it's not one Spurs are likely to adopt, so it could be a great game for the neutral.

Liverpool's season is on a knife-edge following a desperately poor start to 2017.

Klopp has close to a complete squad to select from so he has options to change things around if he chooses. The temptation to do that must be considerable in the wake of such a dreadful display at Hull last week, but nobody from outside of Klopp's regular first XI has done anything to suggest they deserve a recall.

It's more than likely Klopp will select something close to the team that flopped 2-0 at the KCOM. Those players looked great earlier in the season and Liverpool's best hope of turning this around is that their best XI can regain some of that previous sparkle.

Klopp has problems at both ends of the pitch. Simon Mignolet's howler last week has led to suggestions that Loris Karius might be recalled in goal, while frontman Roberto Firmino has lost his touch and the team is struggling to find the net. Had Daniel Sturridge shown any kind of form, supporters would be clamouring for him to be starting, but any calls for a Sturridge return are more out of desperate hope than any genuine belief in the out of form striker.

Liverpool need to play better, but they also need a bit of luck too because recently they've had none. Every shot against them seems to go in while the chances they are creating are not being converted. Much of that is their own fault, but a bit of good fortune certainly wouldn't go amiss right now.

It would also help considerably if they could score first against Spurs. In this wretched 10 game run they've only scored the opening goal in three of those fixtures, two of which were drawn and the other was won. Conceding first when you are low on confidence can often prove to be too big a mountain to climb, with last week's defeat at Hull a perfect example.

Things look bleak for Liverpool and although defeat on Saturday would not necessarily end their hopes of a top four spot, the psychological damage another poor result could have on their fragile psyche might prove too difficult to recover from.

That's the worst case scenario, but it's easy to forget that despite the wretched run they've had, a victory on Saturday would have Liverpool right back in the mix for the top four. For all the plaudits Spurs are rightly receiving, a Liverpool victory would put them just one point behind Pochettino's side.

So all is not yet lost for Liverpool and if they can halt their slide, they can still salvage something from a season that promised so much.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.