Confidence in Daniel Sturridge not backed up by performances

There's an easy way to realise Liverpool are in crisis. A steady stream of ex-players always offer their opinions on affairs at Anfield but when times are hard it always becomes a flood.

Some in fairness already work in the media, like John Aldridge when he opined that Liverpool were mentally fragile. Others have spoken about the current lack of goals and the role Daniel Sturridge plays or ought to play in the future. Though both men waxed lyrical about the England man's ability, Ian Rush and Jason McAteer's views differed on his eventual destination.

Liverpool's greatest ever goal scorer felt Sturridge would fight for his place, while McAteer thinks Jurgen Klopp will probably allow Sturridge to leave in the summer.

Incredibly, Liverpool are still the joint highest scorers in the Premier League despite their frontline practically taking January off. Their form before the turn of the year emphasises Klopp's dilemma, in that his chosen style and formation reaped huge dividends in the first half of the season. No manager is going to abandon his ethos after five matches. His view will undoubtedly be that a return to form from his main players creates an immediate improvement in results.

That style and formation is what seems to hold Sturridge back. Even when given a place in the side, he just doesn't look natural in this team, as he most decidedly did when Luis Suarez was his partner a few years ago.

It isn't just Sturridge. Divock Origi, Liverpool's only other proper striker, has even scored in five consecutive games this season. But other than one convincing performance away to the usually stubborn Middlesbrough -- the Reds won 3-0 in December -- the side never really looks at full strength when either striker starts.

Roberto Firmino's role as a False No.9 is admittedly falling apart at the seams, with just two goals in three months. That's not a good enough return. Even False No.9s need to score occasionally.

McAteer poured scorn on critics of Sturridge's work rate, comparing him to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. "Amazing isn't it how 25 goal a season strikers are losing out because they don't run around," he said.

That would stand up as an argument better if Sturridge had scored even half the goals Aguero has managed this season.

There is a defence for Sturridge in that players sense when they're not favoured. Whatever performance they serve up it won't convince the manager that he's part of his long-term plans.

It's also more difficult to make your case in cup matches when you're not surrounded by first-choice quality. Strikers rely primarily on good service and Sturridge rarely gets it. On the one occasion he did, in the EFL Cup semifinal against Southampton, he sent his efforts wide. The pressure to impress seemed too much.

When managers make nine or 10 changes to their side and you're included in the new selection, it's easy to presume you're on the manager's B list. Then people are surprised when the likes of Wolves stroll out of Anfield with easy wins.

It was also noticeable the former Liverpool stars were loath to mention the thorny subject of Sturridge's fitness, which hasn't been right since the summer of 2014. In fact it's not been completely right since he signed in 2013. Even his best season, 2013-14, was blighted by important absences which contributed to Liverpool losing three games in one month at a vital time for the title chasers.

Rotation of the squad is always a big dilemma for managers because it isn't just about fitness. It's also about competition for places. Integral to that is the feeling a good performance could win you a regular starting place.

Managers want to know a player can fit seamlessly into his first-choice team when the occasion arises. They may need options on the bench to change style occasionally but mostly someone like Klopp needs carbon copies of his star turns, to "make-do" while someone like Philippe Coutinho or Sadio Mane is absent for whatever reason.

Firmino's decline, for instance, followed a move out wide to compensate for his fellow Brazilian's absence. That shows the weakness in Liverpool's squad, something Klopp was never going to fix overnight and certainly not with a negative net spend since he arrived.

The team which lost 2-0 to Hull last Saturday was close to Klopp's best but even then he had to use Lucas Leiva. Expecting the forward players to just pick up where they left off - they'd all last played together in November -- was expecting too much.

It's hard to argue about strikers with a legend like Rush but in this case it's clear that Klopp, given the funding, would seek out players more in tune with his style and someone like Sturridge plainly doesn't fit for several reasons.

McAteer's assertion that the striker will be playing for someone else next season looks the far likelier scenario.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.