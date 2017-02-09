Liverpool lacking the 'toughness' and 'grit' needed to grind out results

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol says he wouldn't bet a penny on Jurgen Klopp's side finishing in the top four.

John Aldridge is never one to sugarcoat things and the former Liverpool striker has had some less than complimentary things to say about the current squad in his weekly column in the Liverpool Echo.

According to Aldridge, Jurgen Klopp's players are "rolling over too easily" and must now "man up" and do whatever it takes to grind out some wins.

Aldridge played in one of the most successful (and most exciting) sides in Liverpool's illustrious history, but even that great team didn't play well every week. On the days when it wasn't happening for them though, they had enough steel and grit in the side to see them through.

The current crop are capable of producing football every bit as exciting as the team that Aldridge was a part of, but when they aren't firing on all cylinders they lack the resolve to "win ugly" as Aldridge put it.

Liverpool's players don't shirk when it comes to effort, as no doubt the statistics for distance covered and number of sprints will show, but they can be something of a soft touch when they aren't at their best and on those days, even the most limited of teams have to do very little to beat them.

You don't need to outplay this Liverpool team to beat them. You just need to frustrate them and wait for the opportunity they will invariably give you, usually from a set piece or a counterattack. Mental errors, not a lack of effort, are at the root of their recent dreadful run of form.

Take last Saturday for example, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a much publicised mistake just before half-time to gift Hull City the lead, but there was more to that goal than just the Belgian flapping at a high ball. Klopp admitted afterwards that the way the team lined up to defend that corner was all wrong and that he doesn't know what happened. Inexplicable mental errors.

Hull's second goal was a direct result of Liverpool's two centre-backs falling asleep and allowing one straight ball up the middle to beat them both and send Oumar Niasse clean through. Once again, mental errors. In between those goals, Liverpool's attacking players repeatedly squandered promising situations by making poor decisions or losing concentration. Mental errors, you see.

Its therefore difficult to argue against Aldridge's assessment that this group of players are mentally weak, as there is just so much evidence to support that theory. When the team are playing with confidence they can look brilliant, but as soon as they are faced with any kind of adversity, they often wilt under the pressure, lose confidence and those poor decisions become more and more frequent.

After starting so rampant, Liverpool are winless in their last five, including defeats to lowly Hull and Swansea.

Part of the problem is perhaps that this group of players are too nice. There is just not enough "nasty" in Liverpool's squad. Where are the players who opposition fans love to hate?

Dejan Lovren is unpopular with Southampton fans but aside from that, you never hear any Liverpool player singled out by opposing supporters for special treatment in the way that the likes of Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez were.

The most disliked players are often the best ones and they're invariably the strongest mentally too. Suarez, Gerrard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Diego Costa, Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, etc.

Liverpool lost a great deal when Suarez left, but one of the least talked about things they lost was his mental strength and win at all costs mentality. That rubs off on others and helps to cultivate a winning culture in the dressing room, which Liverpool just don't have at the present.

Their players are good professionals and they work hard, but at the very top level that's just not enough and Klopp not only needs to find players with top class ability this summer but needs to find winners for whom defeat is seen as a personal affront.

Has this terrible run of late hurt Liverpool's players as much as it should have? Much was made of Roberto Firmino singing on Instagram following Saturday's loss at Hull, and while most of the criticism was unwarranted (and in some cases, just embarrassing), it's unlikely that you would have seen the likes of Suarez or Jamie Carragher reacting like that in the aftermath of such a poor result.

Firmino's Instagram antics do not mean he isn't hurting about the way his team have completely imploded since the turn of the year and thrown away any chance of success this season, but it was not the smartest thing to do under the circumstances and merely adds further fuel to accusations that Liverpool's players do not care enough or have what it takes mentally to be successful.

Until they stop being such a soft touch, and as Aldridge says, "man up" it's a criticism that won't go away.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.