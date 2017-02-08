Transfer spending not the sole solution to Liverpool and Klopp's struggles

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley argue whether Jurgen Klopp is to blame for Liverpool's bad form.

Liverpool's awful 2-0 defeat at Hull City had the standard effect of sparking intense disapproval of the usual suspects.

The players' efforts were dismissed in scathing terms. Even Jurgen Klopp -- immune to any substantial criticism so far -- was being doubted on social media.

The main barrage was reserved for the club's owners. Their somewhat restricted spending during recent transfer windows was widely latched on to as the main reason for the Reds' staggering implosion during 2017.

John Henry tweeted innocently about the Super Bowl, only to receive numerous reminders from across the Atlantic about the English soccer club he owns.

Patriots are in their seventh Super Bowl in the past 16 seasons. Falcons are the sixth opponent the Patriots will face in those appearances - John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) February 5, 2017

Even Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher got in on the act, while rumours of big spending this coming summer will undoubtedly be treated with tired, sceptical cynicism.

This is understandable and wasn't triggered by the Hull result alone. Liverpool have won three points from their last five league games and exited both domestic cup competitions during a depressing 35 day spell.

It pains fans to see their team regularly listed in the world's top 10 richest clubs yet often behave like a plucky Championship outfit, battling giants armed only with a slingshot.

This is hardly a new phenomenon, however. Inexplicable dips in form during a manager's first full season can be traced back to their first appointment from Europe, Gerard Houllier.

Season 1999-00 was going well until the final five games when the Reds scored no goals, won just two points and meekly handed Champions League qualification to free-spending Leeds United.

Liverpool had acquired future stalwarts Sami Hyypia and Dietmar Hamann, while emergent stars like Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Carragher were becoming regulars.

Then as now, fans scratched their heads as to how an efficient-looking team could become so shambolic in the blink of an eye.

Liverpool came fourth that year, in an era when only three English teams qualified for the Champions League. Houllier was perhaps lucky his slump occurred right at the end of the season.

It was still a side the manager had to scrape together with whatever funds could be made available to him. The days of Liverpool being outspent by those above them didn't just start recently.

Things are even more difficult these days in the sense that any interest expressed in a player immediately slaps another £10 million on to his fee. Georginio Wijnaldum, to take one recent example, certainly wasn't worth £25 million.

His and Sadio Mane's signing in the summer of 2016 indicates where Liverpool have really gone astray in modern times -- being incapable of finding talent before it's fully formed, and more importantly before it costs big money.

Controversial it may be, but in this one instance Fenway Sports Group may have a better handle on where things have gone wrong than some supporters.

There is no excuse, however, for a club like Liverpool making a profit for the second transfer window in a row and not giving a quality manager everything he needs to at least try and succeed.

Klopp, like Houllier in 2000, had the advantage of no European football to contend with and there was also an early exit from the FA Cup leaving both managers with just the league to focus on.

Defeat at Hull means Liverpool still await their first league victory of 2017.

It's right to criticise Liverpool for not having good strength in depth. A player like Lucas has long outlived his usefulness at this level and was brutally exposed at Hull.

It also leaves the fitness of Klopp's first-choice team in doubt. When the Reds last juggled domestic and European commitments reasonably successfully, back in season 2008-09, Rafa Benitez actually showed some restraint in the rotation of his squad.

That can't happen now. In 2017, Klopp's first-choice team is struggling badly. The high energy style has perhaps contributed to Liverpool coming off the rails at the wrong time, and that needs reassessment too.

The owners could throw money at the problem but there are many other factors in Liverpool's struggles. Until fitness and ingenuity in the transfer market improve, they will always lag behind the richer clubs in the division.

In 2014, Brendan Rodgers made casually dismissive remarks about Tottenham's use of the money they were given for Gareth Bale by Real Madrid. Since then, the London club has had a serious reboot and looks the likeliest team to chase the runaway leaders Chelsea, just as they did with Leicester last season.

Rodgers' words returned to haunt him when he and Liverpool squandered their own transfer bounty from Barcelona after they signed Luis Suarez, and Liverpool's own reboot looks a little sickly compared to Spurs.

Klopp occasionally speaks of "The Liverpool Way". Cynics dismiss such comments as an attempt to condone the owners' frugality.

Until the club rediscovers its transfer mojo and begins unearthing their own talent, as in the days of Houllier, they can't even begin to think about seriously challenging the clubs around them.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.