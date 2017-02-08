The differences between Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley argue whether Jurgen Klopp is to blame for Liverpool's bad form.

Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp have the exact same record in their first 54 Premier League matches as Liverpool manager.

Both Rodgers and Klopp won 26 games, drew 16 and lost 12.

However, ESPN FC takes a look at the differences between Rodgers' and Klopp's reign at Anfield, and how those statistics do not entirely tell the full story.

Klopp has enjoyed greater success in the cup competitions

Rodgers never took Liverpool to a cup final. Klopp's success in the cup competitions, meanwhile, forced him to compete on numerous fronts with a thin squad, reaching two finals in the process. During the latter stages of the 2015-16 campaign, Liverpool eyed up qualification to the Champions League via the Europa League as opposed to finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

It meant that Klopp was forced to field fringe players and youngsters during the back end of the league campaign, resting his usual starting XI to prepare for European ties with Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal and eventually Sevilla in the final. Liverpool effectively fielded two different sides in the Europa League and Premier League. Rotation was never a pressing issue for Rodgers until he reached the Champions League in 2014-15.

Liverpool are now less reliant on individuals

One of the players that was integral to Rodgers' success at Liverpool struggles to find regular game-time under Klopp. Indeed, Daniel Sturridge's goal-scoring contribution was vital to Liverpool's push for the title in the 2013-14 season, along with his impressive partnership with Luis Suarez. Liverpool under Rodgers struggled when Suarez left, with Sturridge injured for a considerable amount of time.

Klopp, to his credit, has made Liverpool less reliant on Sturridge, who is prone to lengthy spells on the treatment table. Rather than rely on individual brilliance, Klopp has instead created a system that allows players to thrive. Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana have all improved and benefited from it. Under Klopp, Liverpool's playing style has become the star.

Liverpool have yet to win a league game in 2017.

Klopp has unequivocal backing from supporters and owners

Despite what you may read on social media, the majority of Liverpool supporters are fully behind Klopp, and can see the clear improvement during his time, even in this current run of bad form. That was simply never the case with Rodgers. The former Swansea City manager was backed in the stadium during games, but plenty of fans had reservations about his credentials to command such a prestigious job in football.

It is clear, too, that Klopp has the full support of Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group. The American consortium handed the German a new six-year contract last summer and have given him full control over transfers, while appointing a sporting director. That is something Rodgers never had during his time at Anfield as he had to battle with the much-maligned transfer committee when it came to signing players.

Rodgers had more time to work with his players

Both managers place extreme importance in the work done in the weeks prior to the season kicking off. When Rodgers replaced Kenny Dalglish in the hot seat for the start of the 2012-13 campaign, he had the entire summer to work with his players on the short-passing style that was demanded. While Rodgers was able to get across his tactical ideas through preseason and on a tour to the United States, Klopp was thrust into the job midway through the 2015-16 campaign. The German only had a brief international break to prepare his players for a trip to Tottenham, which was his first game in charge.

Klopp used his first preseason on Merseyside to fully imprint his high-pressing style and improve fitness levels across the squad. The importance of the work was highlighted as Klopp and Liverpool's owners struck a compromise to limit the players' commercial activities on the tour to the United States, so they could fully focus on football. Another crucial summer awaits.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.