Lallana and Coutinho dreadful as Klopp's Liverpool flops suffer at Hull

ESPN FC's Craig Burley says Liverpool's top four hopes are in the balance.

Liverpool dominated possession but didn't do anywhere near enough with it and can have no complaints about their awful 2-0 defeat at Hull.

The game was uncannily like the 2-0 reversal Jurgen Klopp's men suffered at Burnley in August. They rallied from that loss to go on a 15-game unbeaten run but only a fool would bet on them doing something similar, given their dreadful form in 2017.

Positives

Having been knocked out of all the cups, at least Liverpool supporters will only have to sit through five more games in the next two months.

Negatives

Where to start? Liverpool haven't learned any lessons from previous losses as they continue to make the same mistakes over and over. The front four back in tandem for the first time since November was supposed to spark a return to the dazzling form of the autumn, but Sadio Mane was the only one who wasn't absolutely dreadful. The defence continues to be vulnerable to counterattacks and with just one win from 10 games in 2017, Liverpool are in real trouble.

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Emre Can again? Why? Just why? Georginio Wijnaldum scored in midweek against Chelsea but was benched in favour of a player is about as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike.

The Lucas centre-half experiment needs to end now too, as there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to be selecting the ponderous Brazilian over fit again Joe Gomez.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Simon Mignolet, 4 -- Badly to blame on the first goal as he simply has to do better than that incredibly weak attempt at punching the ball away. Made a brave stop in the second half to deny Abel Hernandez but was beaten late on when Oumar Niasse raced clear to beat him with a low shot.

DF Nathaniel Clyne, 6 -- One of only three players not to embarrass himself. He was steady in defence and did his best to offer width, even managing to beat his man and get a cross in on a couple of occasions. Wasted a great opportunity when he took too long to control a terrific Jordan Henderson pass and was unable to get a shot away.

DF Lucas Leiva, 4 -- Liverpool hardly had to do any defending at all, yet every time Hull attempted to counterattack they looked like they might score. Lucas looked like he was running in treacle at times and completely switched off to allow Niasse to run in behind him for Hull's second.

DF Joel Matip, 4 -- The elegant defender hasn't recaptured the form he was in prior to injury, and both he and Lucas should be thoroughly embarrassed at how they allowed a straight ball through the middle to beat them for Niasse's goal.

DF James Milner, 4 -- He's struggling for form at the moment and very little went right for him here. A couple of occasions he got into promising positions but his touch wasn't good enough and the chance went begging. Ended up arguing with Klopp after attempting an overly ambitious shot from 30 yards with his weaker foot. Was substituted soon after.

MF Jordan Henderson, 6 -- Not an especially good performance from the captain but it wasn't a bad one either. Showed a good range of passing at times and did his best to spread the play with some fine diagonal balls out wide. Went closest to a goal when he brought a flying save from the Hull keeper with a 20 yard blast.

MF Emre Can, 4 -- Curled a shot wide early on and then did virtually nothing for the rest of the time he was on the field. It was no surprise he was the first player subbed, although there were others who were worse than him.

MF Adam Lallana, 3 -- Back in the midfield role in which he had excelled in the first half of the season, but he failed to make any real impression on the game. Anonymous in the first half, he was more prominent after the break but aside from one decent cross to Mane his end product was very disappointing.

FW Sadio Mane, 6 -- Nowhere near his best but still considerably better than any of Liverpool's other forwards. Went close with a header and won several free kicks around the box as Hull's defenders were often reduced to hacking him down.

FW Philippe Coutinho, 2 -- Just awful. Repeatedly gave possession away, had one volley that he sent into orbit and then missed a simple chance that had he converted might have completely turned the game in his side's favour. Klopp recently hailed Coutinho as "world class" but world class players don't have days like this and Coutinho still has a way to go before he deserves to be mentioned in that bracket.

FW Roberto Firmino, 3 -- Ran around a lot but never really got into the game and posed no threat, which was surprising given he was finally reunited with Coutinho and Mane either side of him.

Substitutes:

FW Daniel Sturridge, 5 -- Not the easiest game to come into and it's little surprise he was unable to effect the outcome. Managed one decent effort that went straight at the keeper.

FW Divock Origi, N/R -- Brought on after 82 minutes and barely saw the ball.

DF Alberto Moreno, N/R -- Replaced Milner for the closing stages.

