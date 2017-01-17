Brooks Lennon catches the eye for Liverpool U23s in dramatic 1-0 loss

The senior sides played out a 1-1 draw, but Liverpool's under-23s lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Monday.

The senior sides played out a 1-1 draw, but Liverpool's under-23s lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Monday.

The senior sides played out a 1-1 draw, but Liverpool's under-23s lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Monday.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Nothing could separate the senior sides 27 hours earlier, but Manchester United under-23s ran out dramatic 1-0 winners over Liverpool in the Premier League 2 on Monday night.

Matthew Willock broke the deadlock deep into injury time with a powerful header off a free kick to hand Nicky Butt's side the three points.

A number of usual regulars for Mike Garrity's side were left out of the affair, perhaps pointing to Jurgen Klopp's team selection for Wednesday night's FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle.

Here are three Liverpool players who caught the eye during the loss:

Brooks Lennon

The American forward has been drawing interest from back home. Sources have told ESPN FC that MLS side Real Salt Lake -- where Lennon began his footballing journey before crossing the Atlantic -- are looking to sign the U.S. youth international either on a permanent or loan deal.

The 19-year-old's game time was severely limited at the start of the season due to the U23s giving Danny Ings the opportunity to return to full fitness from an ACL injury, but Lennon has made the most of his chances when called upon this term.

U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon has been drawing interest from back home, and his work rate shone as he hurried Man United's U23s on Monday. Lennon's work rate can never been questioned and there were a number of occasions where he hurried United players into conceding possession. Perhaps a loan spell back home is the next stage in his development.

A loan move back to MLS could be on the cards for U.S. youth international Brooks Lennon.

Tom Brewitt

Brewitt has been at Liverpool since U11s level, but he has failed to see regular action this season.

The centre-half has found himself behind the expensive pairing of Tiago Ilori and Mamadou Sakho, both of whom look to be heading out of the door in the January transfer window.

Despite his lack of competitive game time throughout the 2016-17 campaign, his professionalism in training and when in and around the squad while not featuring has impressed Liverpool's academy bosses. Brewitt was also on trial at League One side Chesterfield back in October.

He and centre-back partner Nathan Phillips have been short of competitive action of late, but the pair showed no signs of rust with a solid display at Anfield.

Brewitt was a towering presence in the air and was not afraid to put his body on the line in situations where he could get hurt. However, he could not deny Willock's winner.

Sam Hart

This was Hart's first outing for the Reds since he returned to club after his season-long loan at Port Vale was cut short.

Former Manchester United trainee Hart made 16 appearances in total for the League One side this term. In his temporary spell away from Liverpool, he was often played in positions he is not accustomed to, but on Monday night he started the game in his usual left-back slot.

The Horwich-born 20-year-old had a busy night dealing with United's Callum Gribbin and Joe Riley, but he was able to venture forward and overlap either Madger Gomes or Lennon when invited to.

He did not neglect his defensive responsibilities and his interception in the dying embers of the game was crucial before the eventual sucker punch. On the whole, it was a welcome return for Hart.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.