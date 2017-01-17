Liverpool rely on James Milner from the spot: Nine from nine record

Jurgen Klopp feels his Liverpool side deserved a better result, but is still proud of the attitude he saw from his players.

Liverpool once again had to rely on the cool head of James Milner during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The makeshift left-back thought he had secured a huge three points for Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford from the penalty spot, until Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser just seven minutes from time.

Milner is now the joint-holder of a unique record -- he has gone 46 Premier League games without defeat when he has scored a goal (W37, D9, L0) -- to go level with former England, Man City and Aston Villa striker Darius Vassell.

But it's his contribution from the spot which has gained the most attention. Indeed it has not only been vital for Liverpool this season, but throughout the entirety of his career at Anfield. The retired England international has taken nine penalties since making the switch from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, converting every single one of them.

His Liverpool teammates are in awe -- and ultimately thankful -- of his proficiency from 12 yards. "I'm young, but I haven't seen in any of my teams so far such a good penalty taker," Emre Can said in October. "In training, every ball is in the net. He's a very, very good penalty taker."

ESPN FC takes a look at the nine occasions Milner has held his nerve from the penalty spot.

1) Bordeaux -- Europa League -- Nov. 26, 2015.

Liverpool reached the round of 32 of the Europa League with a comeback win over the Ligue 1 outfit. Henri Saivet fired Bordeaux ahead after keeper Simon Mignolet conceded a free kick for holding on to the ball well over six seconds. Christian Benteke, who scored the eventual winner, won a penalty five minutes later before Milner sent Cedric Carrasso the wrong way.

2) Swansea City -- Premier League -- Nov. 29, 2015.

The Reds' No. 7 struck from the penalty spot for the second consecutive match to give Liverpool a narrow 1-0 victory. Milner secured the win as he coolly lifted his spot kick into the roof of the net.

3) Augsburg -- Europa League -- Feb. 25, 2016.

After a stale goalless draw in the first leg in Germany, Klopp's Liverpool reached the Europa League round of 16 through Milner's fifth-minute penalty.

4) Tottenham Hotspur -- Premier League -- Aug. 27, 2016.

In Liverpool's third game of 2016-17 season, Milner put his side into the lead at White Hart Lane right before the half-time whistle, leaving Spurs shot-stopper Michel Vorm with no chance. Danny Rose later equalised for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the second half to share the spoils.

5) Hull City -- Premier League -- Oct. 24, 2016.

Milner converted two penalties at Anfield en route to Liverpool's 5-1 rout over the newly-promoted side. After Ahmed Elmohamady received a red card for stopping Philippe Coutinho's shot on the line with his arm, Milner stepped up and made Hull pay with his first successful penalty of the afternoon.

6) Hull City -- Premier League -- Sep. 24, 2016.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge earned a penalty for Reds late on in the contest, which was duly converted by Milner, who was on the hunt for his first hat trick as a Liverpool player.

James Milner has struck nine from nine so far.

7) Swansea City -- Premier League -- Oct. 1, 2016.

This was arguably the most high-pressure penalty Milner has taken in his two seasons on Merseyside. Liverpool were not at their best at the Liberty Stadium and fell behind to a first-half goal from Leroy Fer, before Roberto Firmino equalised after the break. With 83 minutes on the clock, Milner showed no signs of feeling the heat when he dinked a penalty straight down the middle to secure a 2-1 win.

8) Sunderland -- Premier League -- Nov 26, 2016.

Milner added a late second in a 2-0 win over the Black Cats, which was largely overshadowed by Coutinho being taken off injured on a stretcher. Milner assured Liverpool would return to the top of the Premier League by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way deep into stoppage time.

9) -- Manchester United -- Premier League -- Jan. 15, 2017.

Liverpool were awarded a golden chance to take the lead after Paul Pogba handled the ball off a corner kick. In front of a baying Stretford End at Old Trafford, Milner's powerful effort was enough to beat David De Gea, despite the Spaniard diving the right way.

