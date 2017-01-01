Klopp must get Liverpool balance right with Manchester United looming

Jurgen Klopp outlines his plans for Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool's EFL Cup semifinal first leg at Southampton on Wednesday comes at an awkward moment for Jurgen Klopp.

He's lost several of his key performers -- Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane -- just when fixtures are coming thick and fast.

His selection policy of "all change" for the EFL Cup got Liverpool this far and also helped keep senior players fresh for an exciting league campaign. In previous years, that policy was abandoned once the chance of a cup final got so close, but might Klopp keep changing this time?

A massive league match with Manchester United follows on Sunday. He must be tempted to keep his best players fresh for that one. He does have the advantage of a second leg with Southampton at Anfield in two weeks' time. Any reasonable deficit in the scoreline could be closed with a stronger team urged on by a noisy home crowd.

The way he likes his team to work puts enormous physical strain on his players anyway. Even without European fixtures to complicate matters further, Liverpool have struggled to select a regular XI. With that comes a lack of consistency and failing to beat League Two Plymouth in the FA Cup last Sunday wasn't quite the shock many made it out to be.

A season-long policy of replacing the odd player now and then, thus attempting to select at least eight regular players throughout, might be a better solution in the long run. It would also help accurately assess the futures of younger players like Kevin Stewart or Ben Woodburn. Each time they are selected, it's within a clearly sub-standard XI in games where even the fans lack enthusiasm.

Wouldn't it be better to gauge the chances of a talent like Woodburn if he was surrounded by the best players? It's worked in the past for when Ian Rush, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard were youngsters.

The League Cup is a dilemma for Liverpool fans. They know the club holds the record for most wins in the competition, eight, and have fond memories of finals with Everton and United when the cup actually meant something.

Now it seems more of a distraction. Of the four targets a big English club would generally have before a season started -- league, Europe, FA Cup, League Cup -- it is easily the least important.

Philippe Coutinho is pushing for a return to the Liverpool squad following injury.

As it's also the only trophy Liverpool have won in the last 10 years, back in 2012, others will argue for its importance. A trophy is still a trophy after all, and makes Liverpool's general total bigger as a result.

That's all well and good if the Reds have the squad and fitness to compete on several fronts, but the brutal truth is they don't. Parading around Wembley with the EFL Cup might not be such a great idea if the challenge for the league title or even a place in the Champions League is derailed as a result.

Southampton or Liverpool's final opponents will almost certainly be Manchester United, who face Hull in the other semifinal. Should Liverpool get through to a final with their deadly rivals it couldn't be treated lightly. With both clubs chasing a high league place, progress might become a hindrance but something that would simply have to be dealt with.

This is all premature, of course. And although Southampton's form has dipped of late with three successive Premier League defeats, that doesn't mean they can't give Liverpool a big fright on Wednesday, especially if Klopp gets his team selection wrong. The German knows his personal cup record needs rejuvenation after a series of final defeats with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

People may not regard these cups as important any more but they can be vital in establishing a winning mentality. Jose Mourinho won this cup early on in both spells at Chelsea, regarding it as an extension of their league form and reinforcing the mind-set of the club as a whole. He'll no doubt be making that point to his current team.

The requirement from the Reds whichever team Klopp selects is to be able to take an achievable target back to Anfield for the second leg in a fortnight's time.

However weakened his team is, they should be good enough to achieve that. Any players rested for the big league match next Sunday will be a bonus.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.