Liverpool youngsters fade and senior players cannot raise their games

Craig Burley breaks down Liverpool's busy January and how Jurgen Klopp may look to field his men going forward.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool failed to breakthrough and will replay Plymouth in round 3 of the FA Cup.

Resting almost an entire team, only to then add one more fixture to an already-congested January schedule, was a waste of time. Liverpool had the players and the possession to win this FA Cup third round tie comfortably but there was simply no urgency until it was too late and desperation set in.

Liverpool Liverpool Plymouth Argyle Plymouth Argyle 0 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Positives

It is hard to think of any. One or two youngsters looked lively early but even they were infected by senior players' apathy. A similar team will probably feature for the replay, so perhaps no harm was done physically at least.

Negatives

Corners and free kicks were horrendous all afternoon and Liverpool now face a tricky trip to Home Park, three days before a Saturday lunchtime kickoff against Swansea in the Premier League. That is not what manager Jurgen Klopp wanted at all.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Klopp can justifiably complain about older players letting him down. However, making 10 changes -- only Emre Can kept his place -- after picking the same team for two Premier League matches in three days shows he is struggling to effectively rotate his squad.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Loris Karius, 6 -- This is almost like giving a spectator a rating. Nothing to do, therefore nothing to get wrong.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- Lots of good runs in the first half but affected by apathy around him. Little to do defensively but didn't get much wrong when tested.

DF Joe Gomez, 6 -- A welcome return for a player blighted with injury for well over a year. Showed pace and even some aggression when needed. He was nearly caught out badly on 78 minutes but Kevin Stewart came to his rescue.

DF Lucas Leiva, 6 -- Captain in what could be his last game at Anfield, he had little to do at the back and even managed one or two of his famous speculative shots. He got one on target but didn't trouble goalkeeper Luke McCormick. If this was a farewell, he could have had a better one.

DF Alberto Moreno, 6 -- Joined in with attacks as expected but took some very poor corners and free kicks. Almost permanently in Plymouth's half but had little to show for it.

Kevin Stewart was among Liverpool's best performers on a disappointing day at Anfield.

MF Emre Can, 5 -- A shoddy, almost disinterested performance that ended when he was hauled off after an hour. Can seemed more concerned about arguing with Plymouth defenders than encouraging his young teammates. If his selection was a warning after a subdued display at Sunderland, he did nothing to encourage Klopp he'd learned his lesson. Quite the opposite in fact, though he certainly looked tired.

MF Kevin Stewart, 7 -- Busy, functional and ran to the very end. Did all that could be expected of him, including one vital defensive tackle near the end. Hard to see him ever making progress towards a regular first-team place but rarely lets his manager down when called upon.

MF Ovie Ejaria, 6 -- Actually looked the liveliest of the midfield players early on, with some good balls out wide to Alexander-Arnold. Became more stifled and overawed by the occasion and then drifted out of the game until replaced on 75 minutes.

FW Sheyi Ojo, 5 -- Yet another youngster, whose enthusiasm was doused by the lethargy around him. He made one or two good runs into the box but crosses became less and less accurate as time wore on and the crowd became anxious. Had a poor header in first half when it looked easier to score.

FW Ben Woodburn , 6 -- Some useful turns but might have benefited from being played more centrally. Wanted to use his right foot all the time but kept running out of space. Woodburn had one good chance but lost control before shooting tamely. Nonetheless, this was good experience for a player who has looked more than decent at youth level.

FW Divock Origi, 5 -- Another senior player, who simply didn't give the manager what he asked. Offsides and silly fouls gave the visitors much-needed breathing space, though Origi was slightly unfortunate to have a goal chalked off when he was simply too strong for a Plymouth defender.

Substitutes

FW Daniel Sturridge, 7 -- He came closest to breaking the deadlock with two shots that went just wide. Also put a great ball in for Ojo, who fluffed the chance.

MF Adam Lallana, NR -- Klopp recognised the danger of an oncoming replay but Lallana rarely got into the box. It is symbolic of Liverpool's disarray in a game when even their form player looks ill at ease.

FW Roberto Firmino -- One or two interesting runs on the left resulted in corners which, on this day, were a complete waste of time.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.