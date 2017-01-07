Liverpool have bigger priorities than the FA Cup so Klopp must rotate

Jurgen Klopp says an FA Cup tie against League 2 Plymouth won't dampen their desire to win football matches.

While most people seem to have accepted that top-flight managers will make wholesale changes for the early rounds of the FA Cup, there are still some traditionalists who, at this time of year, hammer any Premier League boss who falls victim to a cup upset after resting his stars.

It applies to any club on the receiving end of a "giant killing" but is much worse for the biggest teams who, even when they win are often accused of arrogance and devaluing the competition if they don't field their strongest XI, even against the lowliest of opposition.

Liverpool are no strangers to this scenario; Rafa Benitez was roundly slammed in 2005 for fielding a weakened team in a third round loss at Burnley, when Djimi Traore's comical own goal saw the Reds dumped out of the competition in embarrassing fashion.

Yet despite the result, the Spaniard was right to select the team he did and he was vindicated when his side upset the odds to win the Champions League later that year. Besides, an inexperienced Liverpool team had navigated its way to the League Cup final, so why wouldn't Benitez do the same in the FA Cup?

He could have fielded his best team and won at Burnley, then continued to go full strength for the rest of the way. Had he done so, who knows, with a little bit of luck Liverpool might have won the competition. However, it's almost certain that, if he had done so, the "Miracle of Istanbul" would never have happened.

Current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp's situation is not too dissimilar to that which one Benitez faced 12 years ago, only he is chasing the Premier League title rather than Champions League glory.

Fielding a full-strength team against League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday would be doing the club, players and supporters a huge disservice, which is surely why it won't happen. Indeed, the more likely scenario is that Klopp makes 11 changes from the team that drew at Sunderland last Monday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be wise to rotate his lineup this weekend.

Having come through a gruelling festive period with three games in seven days, it would be madness to start any first-choice players, given the Reds have an EFL Cup semifinal first leg three days later, followed by a trip to Manchester United next weekend. Traditionalists might not like it, but the fact is Liverpool once again have three games in a week and two of them are huge. The odd one out is against Plymouth.

Some supporters may view the FA Cup as an inconvenience this year. Of course they'd love to win it, but the Premier League title has become an obsession for everybody at the club and, at the halfway stage of the campaign, Liverpool are as well positioned to win it as they've been at any point since they were last champions back in 1990.

Liverpool might not be favourites but they're right in the hunt and another long cup run is not going to help their quest to end a 27-year wait for the title. That's not to say they shouldn't try to win the FA Cup, but it's not the priority and team selections should reflect that unless they reach the latter stages.

If approached correctly and with a little luck along the way, the FA Cup could serve Liverpool well this year, just as the EFL Cup has done. Klopp has a lot of talented young players, who need first-team experience; with Premier League chances unlikely and no European football, the cups have become vital to their development.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ovie Ejaria and Ben Woodburn are big talents. All three have had playing time in the EFL Cup, along with other fringe players such as Kevin Stewart, Marko Grujic, Alberto Moreno and Lucas Leiva. Despite making many changes, Liverpool have progressed to a two-legged semifinal with Southampton.

Given those successes, it stands to reason that Klopp will adopt a similar selection policy in the FA Cup. In addition to the aforementioned names, Joe Gomez and Sheyi Ojo are now also available, having recovered from injury.

Gomez offers another option in defence, while Ojo will be hoping for a chance to impress and remind Klopp of his talents, especially with Sadio Mane unavailable for the next few weeks due to his involvement in the African Nations Cup.

Ultimately, whichever 11 players Klopp sends out on Sunday, they should be good enough to get the job done. That's not to say they will -- upsets happen every year in the FA Cup - but, if Liverpool do come unstuck this weekend, criticism should be directed at how the team played, rather than who was omitted from the lineup.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.