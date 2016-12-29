Klopp may need to forget the cups as Liverpool seek end to title drought

The ESPN FC crew discuss the state of the title race.

Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday provided comfort for the chasing clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool.

Reds fans needn't feel so downhearted, now the two points they thought were dropped after the 2-2 draw at Sunderland can be spun as one point gained on the seemingly runaway leaders. The rest of January should speak volumes about the club's ambition.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have done really well. The 43 points from the first half of the season is a club record for the Premier League era. Transfer window additions are vital to maintain a title challenge but what if they weren't enough? Other clubs seem ready to spend too.

The one advantage Liverpool and Chelsea have is they won't have extra games when the Champions League and Europa League recommence in February. That was something TV presenter Gary Lineker alluded to on social media, citing Leicester's consistent team selection as a factor in their unlikely league triumph last season.

Last season Leicester made fewer changes than any side: won league. This season Chelsea have made fewest: top of league. Rotation sucks. - Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 4 January 2017

Lineker, a former Tottenham star, may have indulged in the age-old practise of "reverse jinxing" where you overpraise the opposition; tempting fate to actually derail them. It worked, anyway.

Yet Lineker's tweet also reminded Liverpool fans of their own club's challenge in season 2013-14 when Brendan Rodgers often selected the same XI. They were also aided by no European football, and only played three cup ties in the entire second half of the season. Is this Klopp's best chance to land the title?

The German seems a "full throttle" kind of manager. The idea of not trying in every competition would probably sicken him but he must know he's currently working at a disadvantage to others comparing the quality of his squad.

His first-choice players got him this far and as the season begins taking a greater physical toll, perhaps it's time for pragmatism rather than idealism? There's a term for this approach and it's "putting all your eggs in one basket" -- the premise being if you slip just once you wind up with nothing. Literally, in Steven Gerrard's case, when the Reds lost 2-0 to Chelsea and handed the league title to Manchester City in April 2014.

The fate of Rodgers' team then might therefore serve as a warning not to casually "abandon" other competitions in order to focus on Liverpool's Holy Grail.

A lack of timely investment in Rodgers' squad cost Liverpool at the vital stage of that season. Liverpool did win 48 of the available 57 points in the second half of season 2013-14, though. It's hard to see how much more they could've done.

The squad also needs fortifying now but might a short-term policy of expensive loan deals suffice? They would be hard to negotiate but surely some stars are just kicking their heels in big squads, dying for a chance to briefly show their worth?

There are those who feel Liverpool should simply see how the season pans out regardless. Klopp, they say, isn't just building for this one opportunity but for many more to come.

Liverpool will face Southampton in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

That ignores the pressure any Liverpool team is under to emulate the title-winning heroes of the past. This long wait for one more year at the summit bears down upon every Reds manager and team that gets close.

Arguments will rage over progress. Unless there's a colossal collapse, Liverpool will be playing European football next season. They'll then have to face the sort of workload that has appeared to derail champions Leicester this season. Deal with that when the time comes. Losing a semifinal to Southampton would not be agreeable but it could be a risk worth taking.

The cups can be an arena for younger players to prove their worth, as Trent Alexander-Arnold did so admirably against Tottenham and Leeds in previous EFL Cup ties. Ben Woodburn, too, scorer of the second in the 2-0 win over Garry Monk's men to become the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history at 17.

Shedding that 27-year burden of not winning the league would pay for itself in the long run. Bitter rivals Manchester United can testify to that. They went 26 years without winning the league, broke that hoodoo in 1993 and then couldn't stop winning it.

Nobody thinks that will happen to Liverpool. One look at the form of the current top six -- lots more points have been accrued than by the top six this time last year -- shows how tough this league is going to be in years to come.

Recent winter transfer windows saw Liverpool sign game-changers like Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge. The club's last title was aided by a largely forgotten player called Ronny Rosenthal, whose goal-scoring exploits gave Liverpool their late surge to the finishing line.

Such a player -- and total focus on winning the league -- may be what's needed now and squandering this opportunity by doing none of it might not be easily forgiven.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.