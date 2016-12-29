Sunderland draw exposes frailties in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool vision

The ESPN FC crew discuss how much of a setback Liverpool's draw at Sunderland is for their title hopes.

Liverpool dropped two vital points by drawing 2-2 at struggling Sunderland on Monday.

The players were barely back in the dressing room before recriminations began. Jurgen Klopp's refusal to rotate his squad was the chief complaint on social media. Of course, two games in three days is too much and fans railed against that too. Liverpool weren't the only club to suffer.

While Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce spoke loftily of sacking those responsible, Klopp had been full of the usual bravado; what's done can't be undone, get on with it and so on.

Too many players were below par, and with nine of them having given their all in a physically demanding 1-0 win over rivals Manchester City two days before, the outcome was fairly predictable.

The seeds for such a result were sown last August when Liverpool failed to really strengthen in the transfer window. The Reds seemed to feel they held an advantage over the main challenging clubs who had European football to contend with. All bar Chelsea that is, the only club above Liverpool at the moment.

The calibre of Klopp's squad meant he really needed reinforcements but Liverpool incredibly made a profit in the last transfer window. Criticism of that stance was deflected by a brilliant start and some superb performances by the players.

Klopp has depended upon certain key individuals for most of the season. Of the 25 players chosen for his squad, the likes of Joe Gomez, Mario Grujic and Danny Ings haven't contributed at all. Numerous players have gone missing through injury and at Sunderland, Klopp couldn't select Philippe Coutinho, Joel Matip or Jordan Henderson -- three players integral to Liverpool's good start. Lucas Leiva has filled in mostly for the EFL Cup but when chosen as central defender for the Bournemouth game, it ended in a 4-3 defeat.

With Sadio Mane now missing for a month on international duty with Senegal at the African Nations Cup and Lucas possibly off to Inter Milan, Klopp's squad has never looked thinner. A late injury to Daniel Sturridge in the Sunderland game came as no surprise.

Klopp's refusal to rotate is irksome and the physical demands he puts on his team may catch up with them eventually, even without European matches. Few fans would have been happy to see Milner's direct replacement, Alberto Moreno, come in from the start but by half time Klopp had no choice.

Fitness isn't the only issue; form can decline through tiredness too. If any player needed a break it's Roberto Firmino but Klopp can't afford to lose another star Brazilian so he must plough on regardless.

There is a chance to rest everybody in the forthcoming FA Cup tie against Plymouth this weekend. There may even be less commitment to the EFL semifinal first leg at Southampton three days after that. But there's no doubt fans should keep a sense of proportion. An average of 2.2 points per game is sensational and wasn't expected last summer. Liverpool's form at Anfield is excellent and they have more home games left than all their rivals.

Chelsea's relentless point-grabbing creates alarm which wouldn't exist otherwise but even they might fail at Tottenham on Wednesday. January is more of a cup month but there are vital league clashes away to Manchester United and at home to Chelsea which could determine the role Liverpool will play in this title race.

It seems unlikely they will escape this difficult month without further losses and are favourites to progress in both cup competitions, creating future fixture backlogs.

This makes the transfer window even more important. Rotation may not be to Klopp's taste but if the ragged performance against Sunderland showed anything it's that even his most reliable players can come unglued if not protected properly.

This was an extreme situation, less than 48 hours after the titanic struggle with City. Dropping points was not only forgivable, it would have been a colossal statement to have won that game and made it five wins in a row.

The fact they still almost succeeded is something Liverpool fans must cling to as doubts over their team's chances of winning the title reverberate but it's clear Klopp can't succeed with what he currently has.

