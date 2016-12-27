Wijnaldum, Liverpool's back line grab the headlines vs. Man City

Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

In a match where goals were expected to be abundant, Craig Burley credits Liverpool's defence in their win over Man City.

Jurgen Klopp is all smiles after his side's narrow win over Manchester City, citing that they must possess the ball better.

Craig Burley dials in on Pep Guardiola's managerial arrogance in this week's Premier League takeaway.

A gritty win and a huge three points for the Reds keeps them hot on the heels of Chelsea entering the new year. They remain six points behind the leaders but they have met every challenge the Londoners have thrown at them in recent weeks.

Liverpool Liverpool Manchester City Manchester City 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Positives

This was the kind of backs to the walls defensive performance -- and clean sheet -- that many experts said was beyond this Liverpool team. However scrappy, all that mattered is the result and Liverpool came up with the goods.

Negatives

A very nervous second half saw the Reds encamped in their own half for too long. A lot of players' exhaustion seemed partially to blame and one wonders how much they'll have left for their next game which is less than 48 hours away.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- His decision to play safe with Emre Can instead of Divock Origi paid dividends when Liverpool were under intense pressure to protect their narrow lead. The German will be pleased with how his players stuck to a thankless yet vital task.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Simon Mignolet, 7 -- Not called upon to save anything miraculous but steady at catching and kicking, often two of his biggest weaknesses. Made hearts pump faster in the first half when coming outside his area against Sergio Aguero but cleared with style and should therefore be praised for it rather than questioned.

DF Nathaniel Clyne, 8 -- The old dependability had looked to be slipping in some recent matches but was rock solid on Saturday. Always available whenever Liverpool tried to relieve pressure on their defence in the second half, and dealt with everything that came his way otherwise.

DF Dejan Lovren, 8 -- He might have been thought of as a weak link against the talented Sergio Aguero but gave as good as he got from the Argentine, especially physically. Great in the air and alert to all danger, this was a strong performance from Lovren. Given the importance of the win, this made it extra special.

DF Ragnar Klavan, 8 -- An early booking threatened to undermine the Estonian but this was a focused, disciplined performance. Nothing too flashy, the simplicity left City with little to feed off in terms of exploiting errors.

DF James Milner, 8 -- The performance was of the standard now expected from the left back. He was certainly more than a match for Raheem Sterling and supported the attack with great energy and resolve. One of Liverpool's players of the season so far.

MF Jordan Henderson, 7 -- Kept things ticking along in the first half but was under pressure far more during a tense second stanza. Injury cut short his night but until then had led his team as diligently as ever.

Georginio Wijnaldum's booming header held up as Liverpool showed unanticipated resolve in defence.

MF Emre Can, 7 -- His selection showed the kind of challenge Jurgen Klopp expected from Pep Guardiola's side but all turned out well in the end. Joined the attack well in the first half and protected his defenders strongly when pushed back later in the game.

MF Georginio Wijnaldum, 9 -- One of his best performances. Economical passing meant the Reds just about kept the ball whenever City threatened to force their way back into the game. Strong running all game and seemed to grow in stature despite losing his midfield partner Henderson just after the hour. His fantastic header delivered Liverpool the win.

MF Adam Lallana, 7 -- Another player whose attacking game came to the fore in the first half, like many of his teammates he increased his work rate once Liverpool seemed to lose control of the game. Wonderful cross for the goal and helped Milner stifle Sterling.

FW Roberto Firmino, 7 -- One or two slack moments put his team under unnecessary pressure but the Brazilian did well at various stages to keep the ball and run down the clock, particularly in the corners very late on.

FW Sadio Mane, 7 -- Dangerous in the early parts of the game but became increasingly isolated as Liverpool were forced back. He was a victim of one or two hefty challenges which the referee did nothing to curtail but more than did his bit when his team was under the cosh.

Substitutes

FW Divock Origi, 7 -- Used as a target man for increasingly desperate clearances, the Belgian showed more than enough determination and skill with a willingness to chase lost causes as City controlled the game albeit with little effect.

MF Lucas Leiva, NR -- A very late replacement to try and help close out the game, the Brazilian was a mere spectator as Liverpool spent most of injury time near the opposition's corner flag.

Steven Kelly is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @SteKelly198586.