Sadio Mane key if Liverpool are to continue fine home run vs. Man City

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol gives his best starting eleven of players combined from Man City and the Reds.

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, third meets second as Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side to Anfield on New Year's Eve to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The two managers are renewing an old rivalry, having gone head-to-head for trophies in Germany when they managed Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively. This will be their first meeting in the Premier League, although Klopp did face City three times last season when Manuel Pellegrini was at the helm.

While a draw wouldn't be the end of the world for Liverpool or City, if either could claim maximum points it would be a huge boost to their title chances and their hopes of catching leaders Chelsea. A defeat wouldn't rule either side out of it, but it would nevertheless be very damaging even at this relatively early stage.

Liverpool appear to be slight favourites for this game due to it being at Anfield. It wasn't too long ago that home advantage was no advantage for the Reds, but Klopp has turned that around and it's now been 24 games over 11 months since they last suffered a loss on home turf.

In contrast, City's record at Anfield is absolutely dreadful. They haven't won there since 2003, which is surprising given the success they've had since they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour in 2008. Even when Liverpool have been bad, they've still usually still had the upper hand over City at Anfield.

Klopp enjoyed spectacular success against City in the Premier League last season as his team ran out convincing winners on both occasions. The 4-1 win at the Etihad was perhaps the first real glimpse Liverpool supporters had of what was possible under the German. Klopp's famed gegenpressing ripped City apart that day as the likes of Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho ran Pellegrini's team ragged.

The return fixture at Anfield was similar, as Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory to secure a league double over City for the first time since Mansour's millions made the Mancunians a force to be reckoned with. Though, just days before that, City had beaten the Reds at Wembley to win the League Cup after a penalty shootout.

Coutinho has been a frequent thorn in the side of City (with five goals in six meetings) so his absence this weekend is a real blow for Liverpool. The little Brazilian had targeted this fixture for his return from an ankle injury that has caused him to miss the last six games and although he's back in training the game has come just too soon for him. City will no doubt be delighted, especially since their own talisman, Sergio Aguero, will return following his four-game suspension for his tackle on Chelsea's David Luiz.

Liverpool and Man City face off in the next round of the Prem. The FC crew give their thoughts on who will come out on top.

Klopp's line up and approach to the game is unlikely to contain any surprises, but it will be fascinating to see how Guardiola approaches the game.

If City play their usual style they run the risk of playing right into Liverpool's hands. Passing it around at the back while the likes of Sadio Mane, Lallana and Firmino are on the prowl is a recipe for disaster, so will the City boss play a more direct style, as he occasionally did when his Bayern side faced off against Klopp's Dortmund?

Both teams have looked suspect at the back at times, with Liverpool having conceded 21 goals and City just one fewer. Liverpool's defensive problems have been mostly due to individual errors rather than anything structural, but the opposite has been true of City. They've looked wide open at times, particularly to counter attacks, and they have been especially vulnerable to pace.

With that in mind, the speedy Mane ought to be licking his lips at the idea of going up against the ponderous Aleksandar Kolorov.

If Guardiola persists with the Serbian on the left of a back three, that's a match up that Liverpool can certainly exploit as Mane has been a menace to any defence he's come up against this season. Even in games when he's been considerably short of his best, he still has a knack of making at least one vital contribution, be it a goal, assist, key pass, or winning a penalty.

The last time Mane came up against Kolorov and City, he bagged a hat trick in a 4-2 win for Southampton last season. In Coutinho's absence, the Senegal man will be vital if Liverpool are to see out 2016 with a win.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN's Liverpool bloggers and the founder of LFC fanzine and website The Liverpool Way. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.