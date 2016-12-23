Liverpool will need whole squad for busy and important festive period

Jurgen Klopp talks about Daniel Sturridge's impact in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool's squad will be stretched to its limit over a busy festive period in which they will be at a significant disadvantage to a Chelsea side they currently trail by six points.

The second-placed Merseysiders will have just four days off between three fixtures over the holidays and only Southampton (with a paltry three days off) have it worse. Leaders Chelsea on the other hand, have a whopping seven rest days, which is more than any other side and gives them an advantage over the chasing pack, particularly Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool play host to Stoke City at Anfield on Dec. 27 and have another home game against Manchester City on New Year's Eve before travelling to Sunderland less than 48 hours later. A big factor in their impressive start to this season has been the high intensity of their play, but that's going to be difficult to sustain over such a hectic period if they are using the same eleven players.

Klopp's Chelsea counterpart, Antonio Conte, has no such worries. He will be without Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante on Boxing Day due to suspension, but the time off in between their fixtures should certainly reduce any need for further changes due to tired legs.

Chelsea have used fewer players than anyone else this season and having such a settled team has undoubtedly played a big part in their current 11-game winning streak, so the favourable schedule benefits them greatly.

Klopp's preferred lineup is fairly clear too but unlike the Italian he's had to make frequent changes due to injuries to key players such as Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Philippe Coutinho. The good news for Liverpool is that they go into this hectic period with close to a clean bill of health.

Matip may need to be managed carefully over the next few games though and if he's still hampered by his troublesome ankle, there's little point in risking him, particularly with Ragnar Klavan proving to be such an able deputy.

Coutinho's absence has hurt Liverpool most but he is expected back soon, perhaps even in time for the clash with Manchester City (an opponent he's enjoyed great success against). At the very least he will hope to be in contention for the trip to Sunderland. Klopp's attacking options have been boosted further by Daniel Sturridge's comeback as a late (and hugely effective) substitute in last Monday night's dramatic victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Ragnar Klavan and Emre Can are two depth players that could be important for Liverpool during a busy stretch of games.

Midfielder Emre Can also returned from injury against Everton and the cavalry is arriving at just the right time. Even youngsters Sheyi Ojo and Joe Gomez are back in action following long layoffs and might have a part to play over the next few games.

Liverpool are going to need all hands on deck over the festive period if they are to keep pace with Chelsea, who have a couple of relatively straightforward-looking fixtures before they travel to White Hart Lane to face Spurs on Jan. 4.

Klopp will inevitably have to utilise his squad but will presumably like to avoid making any wholesale changes if possible. Usually when managers rotate they will often try to keep a settled defence as continuity and chemistry is vital in that area.

The demands on modern full-backs (especially in Klopp's system) make that difficult though when the games come thick and fast.

Left-back James Milner usually covers more than 11km a game, while Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank isn't far behind. Can they do that three times in seven days, or will Klopp need to call on Alberto Moreno and Trent Alexander-Arnold to freshen things up?

Lallana will surely not be able to play in all three games either. He's only recently back from a groin injury and Klopp will need to ensure he doesn't ask too much from the in-form England man. Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum may need a breather at some point too, so the likes of Can, Lucas Leiva, Marko Grujic and Ovie Ejaria may come into the reckoning.

The front three will change too, but the depth in that position should ensure that Liverpool still have goals in them regardless of who plays.

It's the trip to Sunderland that looks to be the trickiest for Klopp in terms of his team selection. He'll be able to field his best available eleven against Stoke and Manchester City, but how many of that lineup will be able to take the field at the Stadium of Light two days later?

There's every chance that Liverpool's starting eleven at Sunderland might resemble an EFL Cup team, but perhaps a weakened but fresh side will give them a better chance of winning than a strong but leggy one might? At least Sunderland boss David Moyes is in the same boat, so that helps.

If Liverpool can come through the next three games without the six-point gap between them and Chelsea increasing, it will have been a highly successful festive period for them all things considered.

Dave Usher is one of ESPN's Liverpool bloggers and the founder of LFC fanzine and website The Liverpool Way. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.