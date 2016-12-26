Liverpool's attacking pulse flows through Lallana in Klopp's revolution

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
0
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Chelsea midfielder Oscar

Trending: Chelsea agree Oscar sale to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Premier League season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Lallana leads Klopp's Liverpool revolution

Report Card: Liverpool David Usher
Read

Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Klopp, Liverpool set for busy festive period

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Cox: The problems with pressing as a plan A

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Klopp nails crossbar challenge

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool must keep never-say-die spirit

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Liverpool players celebrate with Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane after the winning goal.

Ranking Liverpool's best late goals

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool grab "must win" vs. rivals Everton

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

Trending: Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced

Latest ESPN staff
Read

5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Carragher squeals after Mane's winner

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read

Mane stymied before delivering late win

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
Read

Ogden: Resilient Liverpool in contention

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
 By David Usher
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool's attacking pulse flows through Lallana in Klopp's revolution

There is optimism that Liverpool can finally end their wait for a league title this season.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Liverpool have fared so far in 2016-17.

Is this the year the Reds finally end their long wait for a league title? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: A-

Positives: 

Second in the table at Christmas is the most obvious positive, but how Liverpool got there also provides great encouragement for supporters. The Reds have dominated almost every game they've played this season -- even the two they've lost -- and they're the Premier League's top scorers as well as the most entertaining side in the land.

Summer signings Sadio Mane and Joel Matip have made a big impression and certainly helped to improve the team from last year, while positional switches for James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana have paid off handsomely too.

Wins at the Emirates and Stamford Bridge are also highly encouraging.

Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into genuine title contenders.

Negatives: 

Losses at Burnley and Bournemouth in games the Reds were vastly superior are the reason they are not neck and neck with leaders Chelsea. Both were unnecessary defeats based on the balance of play and Liverpool need to avoid any similar losses in the second half of the season. The collapse at Bournemouth was especially concerning as supporters had hoped such embarrassing capitulations were a thing of the past.

The much-maligned defence has actually been much better than their record suggests, but silly individual errors have occasionally proved costly. Liverpool are not easy to create chances against, but the problem is a high percentage of the chances they do allow end up in their net.

Star man: 

The fact this is so difficult shows just how well Liverpool have performed as a team. It could easily be half a dozen players. Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mane, Matip, Henderson and Milner have all shone but Lallana is the star man though. Scoring and creating goals, he is the trigger to the pressing game along with his grace and balance.

Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana is enjoying a rich vein of goalscoring form at Liverpool this season.

Flop: 

It's extremely harsh to brand him a "flop" at this early stage, especially given his age and potential to improve, but Loris Karius has clearly been Liverpool's most disappointing player. In fact, he's probably the only one in the entire squad that has struggled as Alberto Moreno has recovered from a difficult start and has performed well when called upon in the EFL Cup.

A broken hand in preseason set Karius back and caused him to miss the opening month, but when he was eventually given his opportunity at the expense of the rather unfortunate Simon Mignolet, he didn't really convince and was eventually dropped after a much publicised spat with Gary Neville that also saw Klopp get involved as he stuck up for his under fire player. Klopp's support only went so far though as he immediately reinstated Mignolet, who has responded with two clean sheets.

Predicted finish: Champions

 At worst it looks like a top-four finish, but there's every chance Klopp's men can sustain a real challenge for the title. They can win it. 

Dave Usher is one of ESPN FC's Liverpool bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @theliverpoolway.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.