Jamie Vardy, Leicester show fight but no fairy tale ending this time for Foxes

Leicester City's magic runs out at the hands of Atletico Madrid, losing 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Jamie Vardy rues the missed chances against Atletico Madrid but is still proud of his team's display in the Champions League.

Leicester City's Champions League fairy tale ended with a spirited and memorable 1-1 draw against a classy Atletico Madrid outfit. The Foxes huffed and puffed and will have enjoyed the occasion, but can have no complaints about the result, which shouldn't undermine their wonderful run in Europe.

Positives

Leicester had a real go in the second half to try and get back into the tie. Substitute Ben Chilwell caused problems down the left in a 5-3-2, while Jamie Vardy never let his head drop on a difficult night and was rewarded with a goal -- something not many strikers achieve against Atleti's at times impenetrable defence.

Negatives

Leicester struggled to deal with Atletico's energy, precision and high pressing, particularly in the first half. It knocked the Foxes off their rhythm and forced them to play high, direct balls which never caused the well-organised visitors any real problems.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Shakespeare picked the right starting XI and didn't panic after Atletico took the lead. He also boldly switched to a back three in the second half -- a wise move that gave Leicester more shape and tempo and ultimately led to the equaliser, along with an astonishing 12 other attempts at goal before the 70-minute mark compared to none from the slightly rattled visitors.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 6 -- Well beaten by Saul Niguez's bullet header and could have conceded a penalty for felling down Yannick Carrasco, although it would have been soft. Had virtually nothing to do in the second half.

DF Danny Simpson, 6 -- Slid in early to deny Antoine Griezmann, but struggled with the movement of both the Atleti forward and the excellent Carrasco. Did his best to push forwards towards the end as Leicester went for broke.

DF Wes Morgan, 6 -- Passed a late fitness test and dug in well despite obvious rust and at times pain. Practically a spectator in the second half aside from one needless foul on Fernando Torres. Shame he was forced off injured late on.

DF Yohan Benalouane, 5 -- Shrugged off a knock at Crystal Palace to start, but looked out of his depth at times and was rightly taken off at half-time.

DF Christian Fuchs, 5 -- Unable to utilise his long throw often enough and couldn't stick close to Saul to prevent Atleti's opener. Let Griezmann glide past him on too many occasions as well.

MF Marc Albrighton, 6 -- Like Fuchs, should have better tracked Saul's run, but did put in a few testing deliveries at the other end, including a menacing last-gasp cross that was just too high for Daniel Amartey.

Jamie Vardy left it all out there for Leicester and was rewarded with his second Champions League goal .

MF Wilfred Ndidi, 7 -- Offered vital protection to Morgan and Benalouane, especially in the absence of the suspended Robert Huth. Had a bit more freedom in the second half due to the back three and went close with a volley.

MF Danny Drinkwater, 6 -- Never really got in the game. Did a lot of running but failed to get much time on the ball.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 7 -- Wasted a couple of first-half deliveries and waited too long to play in Vardy on a promising counter attack. Moments later Atleti punished Leicester by breaking the deadlock. Was unlucky, though, to see a well-hit volley fizz straight at Jan Oblak and started to cause problems when given a freer role after the break.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 5 -- Shrewdly subbed at half-time following an infuriating and ineffective 45 minutes where Atleti stifled his movement perfectly.

FW Jamie Vardy, 7 -- Outclassed by the wily Diego Godin to begin with and often forced out wide into unthreatening areas, but took his first chance with a poacher's finish and could have added a second had he made slightly better contact with the ball.

Substitutes

DF Ben Chilwell, 7 -- Replaced Okazaki and the 20-year-old certainly wasn't over-awed. Struck a sweet effort that he just couldn't keep down and looped a slightly mistimed header over the bar after rising above Juanfran. His deflected strike then led to Vardy's equaliser.

DF Daniel Amartey, NR -- Came on for the final six minutes to replace the injured Morgan and was never tested, which was fortunate given he isn't overly comfortable as a makeshift defender.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 6 -- Unlucky to see his well-hit shot blocked by Lucas Hernandez and wasn't afraid to throw his body about.

