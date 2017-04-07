Previous
 By Ben Jacobs
Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy impress as Leicester are pegged back

Craig Shakespeare feels Leicester could have stolen all three points at Palace, but says a point away is never poor.

Leicester City threw away a two-goal lead, but their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace might still be the point that keeps the Foxes up. Thirty-seven points with a superior goal difference compared to the sides around them just might be enough.

Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

Leicester again scored twice on the road and looked like the Foxes of last season away from home, at least in patches. Jamie Vardy got another confidence-boosting goal, while Marc Albrighton continued his purple patch with a man-of-the-match performance. On current form he can't be far off an England call up.

Negatives

Leicester's game management was poor. With a 2-0 lead they should have seen out the match. Craig Shakespeare made a bold move to pick such a strong XI, and although rewarded with a precious point could be made to pay should fatigue now creep in against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Shakespeare caught Palace by surprise by not resting his stars. He learned from the defeat at Everton, and thus decided to play Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez together rather than give them curtailed minutes at different times. He was rewarded with a typical Leicester goal as Mahrez set up Vardy for what at the time looked like a game-killing goal.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 7 -- Thwarted Christian Benteke on a couple of occasions on an otherwise quiet afternoon.

DF Danny Simpson, 7 -- Slid in with perfect timing when it mattered, but was targeted with high balls.

DF Robert Huth, 8 -- Flawless at both ends. Towered above the Palace defence for City's opener and won almost everything in the air at the other end.

DF Yohan Benalouane, 6 -- Outmuscled by Benteke for Palace's equaliser, but felt he was fouled. Limped off at the end and could be a worrying doubt for Atleti.

DF Christian Fuchs, 7 --- His long throw caused considerable damage, including setting up Huth for Leicester's first.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 7 -- Set Vardy free for Leicester's second and had plenty of bright moments down the right.

Jamie Vardy celebrates after putting Leicester two goals up.

MF Andy King, 6 -- A rare start but a slightly disappointing one. Never really got a foothold in the game, although did a fair amount of pressing off the ball.

MF Wilfred Ndidi, 6 -- Another solid defensive display but looked a bit more shaky in possession in the absence of Danny Drinkwater.

MF Marc Albrighton, 8 -- Excellent and selfless. Fired in a number of menacing deliveries and track back well, too.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 6 -- A rusty return to the starting XI but nonetheless a useful target man and valuable squad player.

FW Jamie Vardy, 7 -- Another clinical performance from a player with a new lease of life since Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

Substitutes

DF Ben Chillwell, NR -- Will be disappointed not to have started in place of Fuchs after impressing against Everton last weekend.

MF Danny Drinkwater, 6 -- Missed a wonderful opportunity to win the game at the end.

FW Demarai Gray, NR -- A bright cameo but probably didn't do enough to earn a start against Atleti, especially given the form of Albrighton.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.

