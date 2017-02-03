Relegation fears add to Leicester legend as Foxes face survival fight

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop says he would sack Claudio Ranieri.

It feels like Leicester have made a Faustian deal: win the Premier League in 2015-16 but go down the following year.

The Foxes haven't won or scored in their last six games -- the worst ever run for a defending top-flight English champion, breaking an unwanted record set by Liverpool 110 years ago.

The truth is had you offered fans, players and even Leicester's ambitious owners the chance to claim a miraculous title but then get relegated, they probably would have taken it.

The reason is simple: nothing is going to top or take the edge off the joy of last season's unlikely Premier League crown. Jamie Vardy's wonder strike from the halfway line against Liverpool, the 3-1 rout at Manchester City and even the dulcet tones of Andrea Bocelli ahead of the trophy lift will still make the hairs on the back of the neck stand up, even if these magic moments spring to mind during an unfashionable away trip to Burton Albion on a cold Wednesday night.

Relegation would be soul-destroying, but in financial terms there are significant silver linings. With Premier League TV rights so high and parachute payments generous, it's plausible the Foxes would come straight back up. City are used to doing this. Long before crazy amounts of cash entered the Premier League, Leicester had made an uncanny habit of being a yo-yo club.

They will surely never win the Premier League again, but if they go down they could easily find their way back up and probably quite quickly. Newcastle United look like doing that this season and they wouldn't be the first club to do so in recent years.

In addition Leicester have, contrary to popular belief, very much planned for the possibility of Championship football. That's why Claudio Ranieri's initial points target was once again 40 and all of the lucrative summer contracts -- such as Jamie Vardy's £90,000-a-week deal -- have 40 percent pay cuts should the unthinkable happen.

Jamie Vardy had 19 goals at this stage of last season. This time around, he has just five.

It is not too early to worry about relegation, but it's definitely premature to view it as likely. Leicester have undoubtedly transformed from the fearless to the fearful Foxes, but the magic of last season continues to live on through the Champions League and to a lesser extent, the FA Cup.

City could conceivably reach the quarterfinals of Europe's premier knockout competition. Sevilla are beatable, providing the first leg remains tight. They could also potentially win the FA Cup for the very first time. An away trip to Millwall in round five offers a tremendous opportunity to at least get to the quarterfinals.

Clearly survival is the main goal, but let's not forget Leicester aren't in the relegation zone. Sunday's 2-0 loss at Swansea felt like the Foxes had already fallen through the Championship trapdoor, but the defeat still left them one-point clear of the bottom three and with four more points than at this stage of 2014-15 when they were rock bottom.

It would be easy to panic, especially with Liverpool and Arsenal on the horizon sandwiched in-between a vital relegation six-pointer at home to Hull City. The Tigers, plus Swansea, Crystal Palace and even Sunderland are showing real fight which isn't helping, either. In stark contrast, Leicester are rolling over in games. Points look few and far between.

The most worrying thing is not the league position but the attitude and form of key players. People keep asking how virtually the same squad, minus the pivotal N'Golo Kante, can be failing so miserably. But these aren't the same players.

The trauma of 2016-17 is a world away of the title glory Leicester enjoyed last season.

Wes Morgan and Robert Huth have lost a slither of pace and focus, enough to turn them from an impenetrable centre-back pairing to liabilities. Age has seemingly caught up with both. Danny Drinkwater doesn't look like an England international anymore and perhaps it was simply Kante who appeared to make him so in the first place. Up front, Vardy has become allergic to scoring and the last campaign's PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez seems disinterested as if he's already day-dreaming of a summer move. Relegation won't hugely affect him -- he'll be playing in a top league next campaign either way.

Ranieri isn't helping either. He is well and truly back to being the "Tinkerman". The back three he fielded in the 3-0 loss to Chelsea was a mistake, the diamond midfield didn't work in the demoralising loss at Southampton by the same scoreline and the Italian seemingly has no clue who his best attackers are or how to play them together.

Record £28 million signing Islam Slimani hasn't worked well with Vardy, Mahrez wants more freedom, Demarai Gray is frustratingly inconsistent and Shinji Okazaki and want-away Leonardo Ulloa aren't getting enough of a look in. Both are huge assets on the road.

Ranieri must go back to basics, pick his best XI and persist with them, probably in a 4-4-2. Leicester proved that worked in their 4-2 demolition over Manchester City last December -- one of the rare glimpses when the Foxes looked like defending Premier League champions.

Claudio Ranieri's future has come under scrutiny following a disastrous defence of the title won last term.

Relegation would be a disaster, but the Foxes could conceivably go far in Europe, the FA Cup and stay up. That would only add to their story. The season clearly isn't a write off yet.

No-one thought a title was possible and now it is only natural, at the other extreme, to over-hype the possibility of the fairytale turning into a nightmare. But Leicester's Premier League points average for this stage of the season is 24.5. Historically, the club are around one win shy of where they should be, teetering above the drop zone.

But it's the comebacks of 2015-16, like the 3-2 home win over Aston Villa, that seem impossible right now. City are instead folding. They have conceded a Premier League high 15 goals in the last 15 minutes of first halves and once behind they never look likely to take any points.

The ability to bounce back is gone and unless it returns soon, Leicester will go down. Yet the memories of last season remain powerful and strong. Whatever happens this campaign, no-one can take the shine off Leicester's title. It will be spoken about for decades to come.

However much relegation would hurt, it will be replaced by optimism at the start of 2017-18 -- that's the beauty of football. And that's why if "football karma" offers Leicester the Premier League followed by going down, most fans would probably take it.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.