Leicester face relegation scrap with Swansea as Champions League looms

A round of 16 Champions League tie with Sevilla might be on the horizon, but Leicester City have no time to think about Europe. Sunday's away trip to Swansea City is the biggest game of the season since defeat at the Liberty Stadium could see the Foxes fall into the bottom three.

Leicester haven't won or scored in the Premier League in 2017. Wednesday's 3-1 extra-time victory over Derby County in the FA Cup will certainly have lifted the dressing room, but Claudio Ranieri could plausibly make 11 changes from the side who started that game. The only survivors might be Daniel Amartey, Marc Albrighton and man of the match Demarai Gray.

Given Leicester haven't won away in the Premier League this season they certainly won't start as favourites. The last time the sides met in Wales, Riyad Mahrez scored a hat trick before clashing with then Swansea captain Ashley Williams. The feud continued in the tunnel and Mahrez had to be escorted on to the team bus.

The Algerian needs some fire in his belly this weekend. He has largely failed to make an impact on the road. Ranieri must give him more freedom and that in turn should lead to a productive partnership with fellow Algeria international teammate Islam Slimani.

It is impossible to state with any certainty whether Ranieri will start both players since the Leicester boss has been wildly inconsistent with both his selection and tactics in recent weeks. Amartey could come back into central midfield or even start in defence, Gray might be deployed as a winger or a second striker, Shinji Okazaki may return to the fold and Jamie Vardy could even be dropped.

The truth is Vardy is starting on reputation not form right now and with Slimani fit, his place in the starting XI shouldn't be guaranteed. Like Mahrez, he has looked disinterested at times away from the King Power. The obvious solution to his woes is just to get a goal, but he needs to change his attitude, too. If it was only about scoring he would have surely improved following his hat trick against Manchester City in December.

Leicester simply lack leaders right now. Kasper Schmeichel is about the only one and even he dubbed the 3-0 loss to Manchester United last time out as "embarrassing". Captain Wes Morgan is only in the side because of the armband plus a lack of centre-back cover and Robert Huth is looking increasingly shaky. Both might be strong personalities in the dressing room, but they need to cut out the errors. Ahead of the pair, Danny Drinkwater is also failing to take games by the scruff of the neck.

Nonetheless Leicester are not in the relegation zone and continue to be wrongly judged as defending Premier League champions. The reality is the Foxes are roughly where a club of their stature should be -- hovering above the bottom three, just under three points shy of their historical average (24.5) for this stage of the season.

Yet there is one major difference compared even to seasons when Leicester have gone down under managers Dave Bassett, Micky Adams or more recently when they stayed up by the skin of their teeth under Nigel Pearson in 2014-15. On each of these occasions the Foxes showed fight irrespective of where they finished in the table.

Granted, though, this pluckiness was less apparent under Pearson between January-March 2015. At that stage of the season they were rock bottom with just 17 points. In fact, City were equally as drab until they got a vital 2-1 win over West Ham United in April and it inexplicably kick-started them into form. They went on to win seven of their last nine games and that momentum laid the foundations for the astonishing Premier League title under Ranieri.

Leicester need one colossal victory on Sunday, not just to ease their relegation fears but to find some form ahead of Sevilla the following week. The fact is if Leicester reach the Champions League quarterfinals, go far in the FA Cup and stay up, 2015-16 will have proven another astonishing and exciting campaign, but lose to Swansea on Sunday and all fans will be thinking about is the very real possibility of falling through the Championship trapdoor.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.