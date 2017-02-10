Leicester get timely FA Cup boost ahead of Swansea showdown

The ESPN FC crew discuss Leicester's Premier League woes.

Leicester City finally got their first home win of 2017 and will now fancy their chances of reaching the business end of the FA Cup. The tournament may not be a priority, but the 3-1 extra-time win over Derby County on Wednesday lifted a bit of the doom and gloom around the King Power, which is important ahead of a huge relegation six-pointer at Swansea City this weekend.

Positives

Demarai Gray and substitute Wilfred Ndidi were both superb. They led by example in a spirited performance which proved the fight hasn't gone from Leicester. It was the perfect response after the Foxes' board offered their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri.

Negatives

The last thing Leicester wanted was extra-time, forcing them to use Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani. Fatigue still shouldn't be a factor at Swansea, but clearly Ranieri's aim was not to use his pivotal players. An away trip to Millwall in round five also adds to an already congested fixture calendar, but Leicester are nonetheless odds on to reach the quarterfinals and an FA Cup run can't do any harm.

Manager rating out of 10 7 -- Ranieri effectively picked a second-string XI with one eye on the trip to Swansea this weekend. It was perhaps a mistake to totally omit Jamie Vardy since the England striker just needs game-time given his current form.

Gray certainly did enough to make a case for starting at the Liberty but has been inconsistent in the Premier League thus far. It was also exciting to see Polish winger Bartosz Kapustka handed a run out.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ron-Robert Zieler, 6 -- Barely had anything to do and was only beaten by a deflected free kick.

DF Daniel Amartey, 7 -- The move to trial him at right-back paid off, but it would still be risky to put him there for a Premier League game.

DF Marcin Wasilewski, 6 -- Looked a bit rusty and Derby missed a trick by not exposing his lack of pace and sharpness more.

DF Yohan Benalouane, 6 -- A rare start for a forgotten big-money signing. Looked pretty solid albeit on a quiet night.

DF Ben Chilwell, 6 -- Underlined his attacking credentials once again but was at fault for Derby's goal after failing to stay firm in the wall.

MF Marc Albrighton, 7 -- Provided a clever assist for Andy King's opener via a cushioned header. Needs to start against Swansea at the weekend since he offers balance in midfield.

MF Andy King, 7 -- Captain for the night and repaid Ranieri's faith with a goal. Didn't do his chances of featuring against Swansea at the weekend any harm.

MF Nampalys Mendy, 5 -- Never really got involved in the game or bossed the midfield. Difficult, however, given he is still so new and playing in an unfamiliar starting XI.

FW Bartosz Kapustka, 7 -- Considering Leicester's lack of creativity it is a little odd the Pole hasn't been given more opportunities. The 20-year-old looks a real talent.

FW Ahmed Musa, 5 -- A pretty average night for the Ghanaian, who gave away possession far too often.

FW Demarai Gray, 8 -- Leicester's man of the match. Full of energy, assists and even a brilliant individual goal to boot in extra time.

Substitutes:

MF Wilfred Ndidi, N/R -- A tremendous cameo capped off by a screamer in extra time. Was hungry, tenacious and clearly up for the FA Cup which was refreshing to see.

MF Riyad Mahrez, N/R -- An unwanted extra-time appearance for Mahrez, who would have preferred to have been rested ahead of Swansea. Didn't offer much aside from fresh legs.

MF Islam Slimani, N/R -- Made a welcome return to the fold after the African Nations Cup and a minor knock. Will be a vital player down the stretch if he hits is peak.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.