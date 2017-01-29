Should Leicester keep Claudio Ranieri or fire him? The case for both sides

The FC panel get deep on whether Claudio Ranieri's failings this season should see him sacked despite last season's highs.

Barely nine months after a miraculous Premier League title, Leicester City's owners must decide whether to stick or twist with Claudio Ranieri. Their decision is complicated by last season's astonishing success. The Leicester boss seemingly made himself "unsackable" last campaign after masterminding the Foxes' fairy tale but with the club just one-point clear of the relegation zone, Ranieri's job may no longer be safe.

The owners have confirmed to ESPN FC that no decision will be taken until after the Champions League round of 16 tie against Sevilla but by then, the Foxes could find themselves in the bottom three.

Is a change needed in February?

Some of those in favour of Ranieri's dismissal argue it has to be done this month because Leicester have a pivotal six-pointer at Swansea, followed by a home game against Liverpool. Given that City haven't won a Premier League fixture on the road in 2016-2017 or scored a goal yet in 2017, there's a real fear they will take nothing from either game and thus close the month in the relegation zone.

March then begins with another vital home match against Hull City, who beat the Foxes 2-1 on opening day, foreshadowing the disappointing season that has since materialised. The owners must decide whether Ranieri is the right man to take charge of these colossal games since they will define Leicester's season.

Has the "Thinkerman" become the "Tinkerman" again?

The main thing swaying the board's decision might be whether Ranieri can make a compelling tactical case for turning things around. There's also not necessarily much a new manager can do now that the transfer window has shut, while Ranieri proved last season he's more than capable of handling pressure and getting the best out of his squad.

That's what makes the poor form this campaign so baffling. The concern, though, is last season's self-appointed "Thinkerman" is back to being the "Tinkerman, the eccentric, indecisive manager of his Chelsea days. Ranieri seems to have no clue what his best starting XI is or seemingly which formation to field.

We have seen 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1 and 3-5-2 formations in recent weeks, not to mention a three-man and diamond midfield. Oh, and forwards Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki employed totally out of position. Add to this backdrop a high-profile fall-out with wantaway striker Leonardo Ulloa (who called Ranieri an "egoist") and record-signing Islam Slimani reportedly wanting a lucrative transfer to China.

Ranieri is not only dealing with selection headaches, but a divided dressing room that is potentially affecting who he picks. Mix all this together and it's a clear recipe for relegation.

A lot of Leicester's problems fall on the players. Ranieri could surely inspire them all over again.

Does Ranieri deserve a shot at Champions League glory?

Despite all the turmoil, Ranieri maintains his job is safe. Those questioning it will be branded over-dramatic and disrespectful by fans of the Italian, of which there are plenty.

The Leicester boss is still largely viewed as genial and media-friendly yet so many of his former players, including his old Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly, have revealed he's far frostier behind closed doors. Even Ranieri conceded last season that he does boast an iron fist and it may have finally destroyed his dressing room.

Whatever his personality, Ranieri not only won the 2015-16 title but has guided Leicester to the last 16 of the Champions League. You could argue he fully deserves the chance to see how far the European adventure goes. It would seem harsh to let another manager have the glory of leading Leicester out against Sevilla in one of the biggest games of the club's 132-year-history.

Ranieri has also taken Leicester to the fourth round of the FA Cup and if they win Wednesday's home replay against Derby County, the Foxes will stand a wonderful chance of a domestic cup run since League 1 outfit Millwall await in round five.

Make no mistake: if the Foxes stay up and go far in both Europe and the FA Cup, it will be a memorable season and suddenly all the talk of dismissing Ranieri is going to look a bit ridiculous.

Is it actually the players fault?

The other thing helping Ranieri's case is that the players are clearly to blame as well. It's why goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel called the 3-0 loss to Manchester United (and overall title defence thus far) "embarrassing.) Jamie Vardy (18) and Riyad Mahrez (16) had 34 goals at this stage last campaign... 21 more than they have now. Meanwhile at the back Wes Morgan and Robert Huth have gone from rock-solid to butter-soft.

The truth is that Leicester lack quality and leaders right now. Yet what too many people have forgotten is Leicester aren't full of world-class footballers, arguably making Chelsea's defence last season far worse. PFA Player of the Year Mahrez and Schmeichel could play for bigger clubs, but Vardy is 30 and has always been streaky. The rest of the squad are still largely journeymen and so Leicester can't really be judged as a typical Premier League champion.

This point is also backed up by the stats. Historically, Leicester are just about where they should be for this stage of the season. Their average points total for 24 games is 24.5 and if they win at Swansea next weekend, they will almost match that total. Staying up was always rightly the primary aim, and let's not forget Leicester are not currently in the relegation zone. Unless that changes, Ranieri's job perhaps shouldn't be under threat.

Will the owners be as patient as the last time Leicester were in trouble?

Claudio Ranieri discusses Leicester's lack of confidence after suffering their 13th league defeat of the season.

Another thing on Ranieri's side is Leicester have been trouble before under the current owners. They were in fact in a far worse position in February 2015 under Ranieri's predecessor, Nigel Pearson, languishing at the bottom of the table on just 17 points after 24 games. The board chose not to sack Pearson even though at precisely this time two years ago, City lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Pearson compounded the defeat by grappling with Palace's James McArthur on the touchline.

The owners' patience -- dubbed "hesitance" at the time -- was rewarded with an astonishing April and May as Leicester went on to win seven of their last nine games en route to a great escape. Having seen this, and from a far worse predicament than the current one, Leicester's board may well adopt a similar "wait and see" tactic. But the key question is whether the dressing room are prepared to fight for Ranieri like they did Pearson.

Who would replace Ranieri?

This is another important factor when it comes to evaluating Ranieri's future. There is no point making a mid-season change if a viable candidate isn't available at short notice.

Pearson would never be invited back to the club having left amid acrimonious circumstances. Martin O'Neill couldn't be lured back, either, since he'd never risk tarnishing his Leicester legacy by taking the club down. Rafa Benitez is supposedly admired by the owners but recently said he isn't quitting Newcastle, while a popular choice like Leeds boss Gary Monk surely wouldn't leave Elland Road at the moment.

There are also free agents like former Palace boss Alan Pardew and ex-England manager Roy Hodgson but both would struggle to win over the supporters or make an immediate impact.

What will happen next?

There are clearly compelling arguments to both stick with Ranieri and get rid of him. But whether the current plight is down to his tinkering or just the players' woeful form, one thing is obvious: the owners' decision shouldn't be based on sentiment. They must do what is right for the long-term future of the club rather than automatically give Ranieri a free pass because the Champions League knockout stage is pending. Doing so might cost the Foxes their Premier League status.

Worryingly, whether it pays off or not, that's exactly what is likely to happen. There is a strong chance Ranieri will be given until the end of the season (almost out of respect) and may then walk away on his own terms whatever happens between now and May, whether Leicester are in the Championship or wining the Champions League, or both!

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.