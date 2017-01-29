Leicester lack creativity and fight in thumping 3-0 loss against Man United

Man United's comfortable away win helps them inch closer to the top four, while Leicester stay in danger of the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri discusses Leicester's lack of confidence after suffering their 13th league defeat of the season.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been disappointed to say the least with the reigning champions' form all season.

ESPN FC's Paul Mariner puts a bow on Man United's thrashing of Leicester City and breaks down the updated table.

For the third time in four Premier League matches, Leicester City were thumped 3-0. The Foxes lacked balance, creativity or fight as Manchester United cruised to victory at the King Power Stadium leaving the home team well and truly in a relegation fight.

Positives

Leicester started the game quite brightly, but that won't be much comfort for the fans who booed them off at half and full-time. The only real positive is that Leicester have a home FA Cup replay against East Midlands rivals Derby County on Wednesday, allowing them the chance to forget about the demoralising loss to United very quickly.

Negatives

Leicester haven't scored in the Premier League in 2017 and look incapable of keeping a clean sheet. The dressing room also appears divided, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel refusing to confirm the players are behind Claudio Ranieri and even calling the Foxes current level "embarrassing."

Manager rating out of 10

3 -- Ranieri chose to start Shinji Okazaki, Ahmed Musa, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in a bizarre, albeit attacking, formation that had no clear shape or chemistry. Benching Marc Albrighton was the wrong call. There are three obvious ways Leicester can end their goal drought: If Islam Slimani and potentially want-away Leonardo Ulloa get fit and come back into the side firing, if Riyad Mahrez starts single-handedly winning matches again or if Leicester's wide men improve the level of service to the front line.

Albrighton has one of the best deliveries at the club and in the current situation he should be an automatic starter. There is just no better option on the left. It is baffling Ranieri can't see this and that is partly why the manager's future is now being called into question.

Player ratings (1-10, with 10 the best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 6 -- Could have done better with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener, but was again let down by his defence.

DF Danny Simpson, 6 -- Policed Marcus Rashford pretty well. Certainly didn't disgrace himself against his boyhood club.

DF Robert Huth, 3 -- Was woeful and he will no doubt be the first to admit it. Made a dreadful error for Mkhitaryan's first and fell asleep for the other two goals, too.

DF Wes Morgan, 4 -- Was caught ball watching for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's firmly hit second and lost his focus in the second half right when Leicester desperately needed a leader.

DF Christian Fuchs, 4 -- Was totally unfocused, a rarity for one of Leicester's most consistent performers. Outclassed and outpaced by Antonio Valencia and failed to track Juan Mata for United's third.

Leicester are truly in a relegation fight after suffering a 3-0 thumping to Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

MF Wilfred Ndidi, 5 -- Had one well-hit effort that almost got Leicester a consolation, but his passing was far too erratic and his head dropped after United's second goal.

MF Danny Drinkwater, 4 -- Had a torrid afternoon. Gave the ball away seemingly more than he kept it and conceded too many needless fouls.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 6 -- Caused United problems from the right, especially in the first half. Was Leicester's only real source of creativity, but despite a few promising cuts inside couldn't find an end product.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 4 -- Was ineffective despite showing plenty of endeavour. It wasn't the right call to start him alongside Musa, Mahrez and Vardy.

FW Ahmed Musa, 4 -- Struggled to get involved in the game or showcase his pace.

FW Jamie Vardy, 5 -- Was a man with a point to prove in the opening half hour, but as the service dried up he became less and less effective. With United two up, he no longer looked up for the fight. Has to change his attitude and find form.

Substitutes

MF Demarai Gray, 5 -- Just went through the motions. Is such a frustrating player to watch; he can change games, but is infuriatingly inconsistent.

MF Andy King, 5 -- Came on and brought a bit more balance to Leicester, but the Wales international failed to execute many incisive passes.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.