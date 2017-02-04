Claudio Ranieri could face the sack unless Leicester turn season around

The ESPN FC crew discuss Claudio Ranieri's future at Leicester.

Leicester City start a pivotal February that could see them pull clear of the relegation zone and progress to the last eight of the Champions League -- or end up in the bottom three and get knocked out of Europe.

If the latter happens there is a real danger Claudio Ranieri could be replaced or asked to stand down at the end of the season. There is no room for sentiment from Leicester's Thai owners with so much at stake.

The Foxes face Manchester United and Liverpool at home in their next couple of games and sandwiched in between is a relegation six-pointer at Swansea. On current form, it is hard to see Ranieri's men taking too many points from this trio of games, although last season they managed seven from the corresponding fixtures.

Leicester also travel to Sevilla in the round of 16 in the Champions League and host Derby in an FA Cup fourth-round replay. It would be easy to be overly critical of the Foxes and judge them as defending Premier League champions. Yet the truth is, hovering above the relegation zone and fighting for two cups still constitutes an acceptable and exciting season -- as long as Premier League survival is secured.

Leicester can't afford to go down. Their wage bill is sky high and they would surely be forced to offload Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy as a result. The deserved 1-0 loss at Burnley certainly made relegation a real fear and taking something at home to United on Sunday is really a must. That's a tall order given Jose Mourinho's side have beaten Leicester twice already this campaign -- once in the Community Shield at Wembley and then convincingly at Old Trafford where the home side stormed into a 4-0 half time lead.

On paper this is an away banker, but United proved in Wednesday's stalemate with Hull City last time out they are still inconsistent. No-one gave the Foxes a hope against Manchester City in December and they went on to thrash Pep Guardiola's title contenders 4-2.

Jamie Vardy's hat trick that evening was his best performance of the season and he needs to find something similar on Sunday. The England striker also scored against United in the Community Shield and was sensational in September 2014 when City came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to somehow beat United 5-3. That might have been his best performance for the club.

Leicester need a similar type of display to take something from the game -- even an ugly draw will do. If they don't and Swansea stun Manchester City and Crystal Palace defeat Sunderland, the champions will fall into the bottom three.

Part of Leicester's speedy decline compared to last season is down to a confidence crisis, but Ranieri isn't helping by tinkering all of a sudden. The Leicester boss has to pick a system and stick to it.

From winning the title to a relegation fight, Leicester have endured a sharp downturn in fortunes.

His decision to go with a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 will largely depend on the form and attitude of his strikers. Vardy is misfiring and Leonardo Ulloa may never play for the club again -- although he did return to training after threatening a strike to try and force a January move. Islam Slimani is both injured and equally disgruntled after the club rejected a lucrative offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

Ranieri could use a burly physical presence like Ulloa, who scored vital goals during Leicester's great escape under Nigel Pearson in 2014-15. It really wouldn't hurt to start the Argentine or at least include him in the squad just to bury the hatchet.

At the back, Leicester captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth continue to disappoint and it will be interesting to see whether new Udinese loanee Molla Wague comes straight into the side. It is unlikely the Mali defender will start, nor is he an especially promising acquisition. Walla lacks pace and has only played five games for Udinese this season. The Foxes' first choice was Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji. The fact they couldn't land their man perhaps exposes a fear from prospective new signings they will be playing Championship football next season.

February is going to define Leicester's season and reveal whether the fairytale of 2015-16 will turn into a nightmare. City can once again assume the role of underdogs on Sunday, but in doing so they have to be their fearless, positive old selves.

If not, their winless, goalless Premier League run in 2017 will almost certainly continue and the pressure on Ranieri will increase further.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.