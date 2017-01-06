Drinkwater, Ndidi tireless as Leicester are outclassed 3-0 by clinical Chelsea

Chelsea responded to a testing last 24 hours with an emphatic win over champions Leicester.

Leicester City were thoroughly outclassed by a clinical Chelsea side who look like romping to the Premier League title. The Foxes appeared short of confidence and ideas and managed just one shot on target all game.

Positives

Danny Drinkwater, Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy showed enough potential to suggest they can form an effective central-midfield partnership. The worry is that the presence of all three makes Leicester too negative at home, but on the road the trio might just help pick up enough points to stay up, hopefully with a little breathing space.

Negatives

Leicester lacked creativity in the absence of Riyad Mahrez. Jamie Vardy barely had a touch and Ahmed Musa drifted in and out of the match. At the back, the usually reliable Robert Huth and Wes Morgan appeared shaky. Claudio Ranieri could really do with buying a new centre-back before the January transfer window shuts, even if just for backup.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Ranieri boldly chose to start Ben Chilwell at right-back, a move that backfired. The promising left-back didn't look comfortable, although he still defended Victor Moses pretty well. The Leicester boss was right to pick both Musa and Vardy, though, so he can't be faulted for his positivity.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 6 -- Had a busy and frustrating evening. Was largely helpless for all three goals, although he could have possibly shut down Willian a bit quicker for the final one.

DF Ben Chilwell, 6 -- Stopped Moses from influencing the game, but didn't get too many chances to push forwards. Looks much more assured on the left than on the right.

DF Robert Huth, 6 -- Was unlucky to be taken off. Perhaps at fault for Chelsea's opener, but one of Leicester's best players thereafter.

DF Wes Morgan, 5 -- Looked a little rusty and disorientated. Needs to start leading by example soon or his place in the side could be under threat.

DF Christian Fuchs, 6 -- Started the game pretty confidently, but faded and lost focus in the second half.

MF Wilfred Ndidi, 7 -- Was definitely not content when pushed into defence, but started the game very solidly in midfield. Adds composure and balance to the centre of the park.

MF Nampalys Mendy, 5 -- Combined well with Drinkwater and Ndidi, but has to be more disciplined. Lost his man far too often and tended to panic.

MF Danny Drinkwater, 7 -- Didn't put a foot wrong and never stopped running. Saw more of the ball than most and that's why he was so fatigued in the final 10 minutes.

Danny Drinkwater's work rate was superb, but Leicester fell 3-0 to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

MF Marc Albrighton, 5 -- Was given all kinds of headaches by Marcos Alonso and sadly didn't have the defensive armory to deal with Chelsea's star man.

FW Ahmed Musa, 5 -- Just didn't get involved enough, despite having Leicester's only meaningful chance of the game. Has looked better away than at home all season.

FW Jamie Vardy, 5 -- Lacked any kind of fire in his belly. Didn't see enough of the ball, but didn't exactly go out of his way to find it either.

Substitutes

DF Danny Simpson, N/R -- Never had any time to find his feet, but was nonetheless his usual reliable self.

MF Demarai Gray, N/R -- Got less than 20 minutes, but did cause a few problems.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 5 -- Came on for Huth and barely made an impact despite his commendable work rate.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.