Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
LIVE 51'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 6/4  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Valencia
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 6/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Ben Jacobs
Leicester prepared to fight Chelsea without ANC-bound Mahrez, Slimani

Chelsea handled matters easily versus Leicester back in October with goals from Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses.
Claudio Ranieri says Leicester City are ready to fight for the rest of the season, starting with Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester City's first Premier League match of 2017 is the worst possible fixture. Not only are visitors Chelsea in tremendous form, but they are wounded after Tottenham Hotspur ended their 13-match Premier League winning streak last time out in the league. A routine 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough won't have banished the ghosts of that loss, so a backlash at the King Power Stadium is very possible.

The Foxes beat Chelsea 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last season thanks to a moment of brilliance from Riyad Mahrez -- a goal that ultimately cost then-Blues boss Jose Mourinho his job.

Mahrez is now on Algeria duty at the African Nations Cup, and even when part of the City squad, has rarely proven a match-winner so far this campaign.

Mahrez's absence, along with compatriot Islam Slimani, puts pressure on Jamie Vardy who should return from illness. That said, the Englishman's place in the starting XI isn't guaranteed because Ahmed Musa scored twice off the bench in the 2-1 FA Cup victory at Everton. He did enough to start this weekend, but may simply play alongside Vardy even though his preferred and best position is through the centre.

Leicester CityLeicester City
ChelseaChelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Vardy continues to look shy in front of goal, but tends to save his best displays for the big occasion. He proved that in the sensational and unexpected 4-2 victory over Manchester City last month -- a game no one expected the Foxes to take anything from.

Like Man City, Chelsea will start as big favourites at the King Power Stadium. The Blues look far more resilient at the back than Pep Guardiola's side, making an upset even more likely.

If the Foxes are to cause a shock they will not only have to be more clinical in the final third but must dominate central midfield -- a task made all the harder by the fact former City star N'Golo Kante will turn out for Chelsea.

Yet new signing Wilfred Ndidi had a tremendous debut against Everton, while Nampalys Mendy is fully fit. Claudio Ranieri may choose to field both alongside Danny Drinkwater in order to try to stifle the Blues.

In some senses, even as defending Premier League champions, the Foxes have a free pass against Chelsea. City may as well be positive and go for maximum points since there will be no disgrace in a valiant loss.

Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez
Leicester City will be without Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez as the pair join Algeria at the African Nations Cup.

There's no denying that the other two Premier League matches in January against Southampton and Burnley are both more important and winnable, but the Foxes won't want to go into either looking over their shoulder.

The frustrating truth is January will define whether Leicester are involved in a relegation fight or not. That means they need positive results in their three league games even though the squad is weakened due to the African Nations Cup.

The only saving grace is that Jeffrey Schlupp wasn't selected for Ghana, while Nigeria's surprise failure to qualify means Ndidi and Musa are both still available for selection. That means City have only lost Mahrez, Slimani and Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey. The latter isn't a huge loss, either, because Leicester have a lot of cover in defensive midfield.

If the Foxes do go down, or even limp to 40 points and stay up, the absence of Mahrez in particular this January will be cited. Yet despite being crowned African Footballer of the Year, the fact is the 25-year-old has been poor by his high standards and looks disinterested in too many games, especially on the road. Hopefully a strong showing at a major tournament could kick-start his season.

In all likelihood Chelsea will beat Leicester this weekend. Antonio Conte's side have made a habit of grinding out results and as a result a draw would be a superb return for the out-of-sorts Foxes, who have struggled to string back-to-back performances together this campaign.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.

