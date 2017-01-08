Ahmed Musa at the double in FA Cup success as Leicester finally win away

Ahmed Musa came off the bench to turn Leicester's FA Cup third round clash at Everton on its head.

Leicester City got their first domestic win on the road this season thanks to a 2-1 victory at Everton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Foxes showed tremendous spirit to come from behind after Romelu Lukaku's opener and proved they can cope without the African Nations Cup-bound Riyad Mahrez.

Positives

Ahmed Musa finally made an impact off the bench, coming on to score both goals. With Islam Slimani on Algeria duty and the rested Jamie Vardy (who had a mild fever) out of form, the Nigerian might have done enough to get more game-time this January.

New £15 million signing Wilfred Ndidi also had an assured debut. The 20-year-old looked composed in possession and wasn't afraid to throw his body around.

Negatives

It could have been a totally different story had Leonardo Ulloa not limped off with an injury 10 minutes before half time, his replacement Musa settling the game for the away side.

For the first half the Foxes looked a little toothless and short of ideas in the attacking third. If Leicester are to start winning Premier League games away from home, they must start games on the road more positively.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Claudio Ranieri certainly took the FA Cup seriously, fielding a near full-strength XI. Perhaps the ill Vardy would have been risked had it been a league game.

The England striker was missed, with Ulloa looking stranded. But behind him Ndidi, Danny Drinkwater and Nampalys Mendy looked a formidable trio, constantly stifling Everton attacks and starting plenty of their own at the other end.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 7 -- Made a top draw save to deny Kevin Mirallas late on, preventing a replay neither side would have wanted.

DF Danny Simpson, 7 -- Had plenty to do in the first half and quietly yet effectively went about his business.

DF Wes Morgan, 7 -- Dealt with Romelu Lukaku far better than in December's 2-0 Premier League loss at the King Power Stadium, although the Belgian did put Everton in front.

DF Robert Huth, 6 -- Enner Valencia caused him all kinds of headaches, but he stayed focused.

DF Ben Chilwell, 7 -- Preferred ahead of Christian Fuchs and again justified his place. Saw plenty of the ball and barely put a foot wrong.

MF Demarai Gray, 8 -- Caused all kinds of problems in the first half and got the assist for Musa's opener. One of his best games for the club.

MF Nampalys Mendy, 7 -- One of the most energetic players on the pitch. Constantly alert to danger and safe in possession.

MF Wilfred Ndidi, 8 -- Tremendous debut. Showed grit and quality and relished getting stuck in, too.

MF Daniel Drinkwater, 8 -- The extra central midfielder allowed him to focus more on attack than defence and he got the assist for Musa's winner as a result.

MF Marc Albrighton, 6 -- Worked extremely hard but didn't really provide Ulloa or Musa with enough service.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 5 -- A wasted opportunity to impress Ranieri. His injury 35 minutes into the game proved a blessing in disguise since it paved the way for Musa to come on and win the tie.

Substitutes:

DF Christian Fuchs, N/R -- A useful option to bring on and see out the game.

FW Bartosz Kapustka, N/R -- A forgotten signing who finally got to make his debut for the club. The 20-year-old has 14 caps for Poland and is one for the future.

FW Ahmed Musa, 9 -- Finally got some minutes and didn't disappoint. Took his second goal superbly and is pushing for a start next time out at home to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.