Jamie Vardy should play vs. Everton as Leicester seek some momentum

Vardy is a classic striker in that he needs to play more in order to find form. Expect him to return this weekend.

The FA Cup is really not a priority for Leicester City but a third round tie at Everton is still a very useful test. Leicester probably won't field their strongest XI but the match is thus a chance for some of the bit-part players to redeem themselves following the 5-0 Champions League drubbing at FC Porto in December -- the last time Claudio Ranieri choose to rest most of his stars. As such, the likes of Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and Leonardo Ulloa can all expect to feature at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chilwell has been superb in his two Premier League starts and is pushing Christian Fuchs for a regular spot in the team. Ulloa, meanwhile, must be rewarded with minutes or he could be tempted to leave the King Power Stadium this January. That would be a shame since he offers something a bit different to the current roster of forwards and can hold up the ball well, too.

Leicester will lose three players to the Africa Cup of Nations, tied for most in the Premier League, this month. Recently-crowned Africa Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez, record signing Islam Slimani and defensive midfielder Daniel Amartey are all absent, thus forcing Ranieri to tinker, albeit justifiably. The Foxes will be thankful that Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament, otherwise Ahmed Musa and new signing Wilfred Ndidi would also be unavailable this January.

Ndidi joins from Genk for £15 million and will provide competition in defensive midfield as City still strive to fill N'Golo Kante's huge shoes. He might only be 20 but is genuinely a candidate to go straight into the side. He's impressed so far this season in the Europa League, averaging 6.8 tackles per game in five appearances. He has the energy Leicester have been lacking in the centre and is tenacious, yet still composed. He isn't the most creative, though, and needs to work on his passing; with Mahrez on Algeria duty, the Foxes will need not just defensive cover but more productivity from all areas of midfield.

Obviously Ndidi isn't the only candidate to partner Danny Drinkwater. Andy King, Matty James or most likely Nampalys Mendy will get a look as well. Ranieri may even persist with a three-man central midfield, especially on the road. Amartey has started a number of games of late but could easily return from the Africa Cup of Nations significantly down the pecking order.

Leicester's tougher task is to fill the void left by Mahrez and Slimani. The pair haven't been at their best this season, but their departures put a lot of pressure on an equally out-of-sorts Jamie Vardy.

It would be prudent to start the England striker against Everton. After all, the Foxes have seven days off before a home Premier League fixture with Chelsea and that's not an easy game to return to after a long rest. The truth is Vardy doesn't want or need to be benched: he's a streaky striker who feeds off game-time and goals. If he is to rediscover the kind of form that saw him score a hat-trick against Manchester City, he simply needs a consistent run in the side. Everton is a perfect and relatively pressure-free game for him to find his form and in doing so, to set the tone for 2017.

Ranieri may argue he doesn't need more fixtures since staying up and beating Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League are the two main priorities. Yet if City are to do one or both, they must urgently get back their winning mentality, particularly on the road. That's why the Leicester boss should take the FA Cup very seriously even if beating Everton adds to an already congested calendar.

