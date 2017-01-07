Jamie Vardy should play vs. Everton as Leicester seek some momentum

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Leicester seeking momentum via FA Cup

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read

Placing Leicester's woes in context

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read
Neither Middlesbrough nor Leicester could find the breakthrough.

Mahrez struggles again for Leicester

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read
Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.

Slimani sends Leicester towards safety

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester, Everton reunite fan with wallet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read

Ogden: Relegation fight is now Ranieri's reality

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Genk striker Leon Bailey

Get to know Man United target Leon Bailey

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Chilwell the lone bright spot vs. Everton

Leicester City Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Read

Leicester make 30,000 Vardy protest masks

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

'Doomed' clubs that escaped relegation

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester scared about relegation

Report Card: Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read
 By Ben Jacobs
Share
Tweet
   

Jamie Vardy should play vs. Everton as Leicester seek some momentum

Vardy is a classic striker in that he needs to play more in order to find form. Expect him to return this weekend.

The FA Cup is really not a priority for Leicester City but a third round tie at Everton is still a very useful test. Leicester probably won't field their strongest XI but the match is thus a chance for some of the bit-part players to redeem themselves following the 5-0 Champions League drubbing at FC Porto in December -- the last time Claudio Ranieri choose to rest most of his stars. As such, the likes of Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and Leonardo Ulloa can all expect to feature at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chilwell has been superb in his two Premier League starts and is pushing Christian Fuchs for a regular spot in the team. Ulloa, meanwhile, must be rewarded with minutes or he could be tempted to leave the King Power Stadium this January. That would be a shame since he offers something a bit different to the current roster of forwards and can hold up the ball well, too.

EvertonEverton
Leicester CityLeicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Leicester will lose three players to the Africa Cup of Nations, tied for most in the Premier League, this month. Recently-crowned Africa Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez, record signing Islam Slimani and defensive midfielder Daniel Amartey are all absent, thus forcing Ranieri to tinker, albeit justifiably. The Foxes will be thankful that Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament, otherwise Ahmed Musa and new signing Wilfred Ndidi would also be unavailable this January.

Ndidi joins from Genk for £15 million and will provide competition in defensive midfield as City still strive to fill N'Golo Kante's huge shoes. He might only be 20 but is genuinely a candidate to go straight into the side. He's impressed so far this season in the Europa League, averaging 6.8 tackles per game in five appearances. He has the energy Leicester have been lacking in the centre and is tenacious, yet still composed. He isn't the most creative, though, and needs to work on his passing; with Mahrez on Algeria duty, the Foxes will need not just defensive cover but more productivity from all areas of midfield.

Premier League champion Riyad Mahrez thanked his Leicester teammates after winning African Player of the Year.

Obviously Ndidi isn't the only candidate to partner Danny Drinkwater. Andy King, Matty James or most likely Nampalys Mendy will get a look as well. Ranieri may even persist with a three-man central midfield, especially on the road. Amartey has started a number of games of late but could easily return from the Africa Cup of Nations significantly down the pecking order.

Leicester's tougher task is to fill the void left by Mahrez and Slimani. The pair haven't been at their best this season, but their departures put a lot of pressure on an equally out-of-sorts Jamie Vardy.

It would be prudent to start the England striker against Everton. After all, the Foxes have seven days off before a home Premier League fixture with Chelsea and that's not an easy game to return to after a long rest. The truth is Vardy doesn't want or need to be benched: he's a streaky striker who feeds off game-time and goals. If he is to rediscover the kind of form that saw him score a hat-trick against Manchester City, he simply needs a consistent run in the side. Everton is a perfect and relatively pressure-free game for him to find his form and in doing so, to set the tone for 2017.

Ranieri may argue he doesn't need more fixtures since staying up and beating Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League are the two main priorities. Yet if City are to do one or both, they must urgently get back their winning mentality, particularly on the road. That's why the Leicester boss should take the FA Cup very seriously even if beating Everton adds to an already congested calendar.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.