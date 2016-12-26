Leicester's title defence in context: Other Prem champions have struggled

Claudio Ranieri says Leicester's miraculous 2016 will live long in the memory.

It is no real surprise that with just over half of the 2016-17 season gone, Leicester City are statistically the worst reigning Premier League champions having taken just 21 points from 20 games.

On paper, this looks a poor return. Even a horrendously below-par Chelsea had 23 points at this stage last season, while Blackburn Rovers managed a relatively impressive 35 in 1996-97, the year after they won an improbable the title of their own.

This time 12 months ago, the Foxes boasted an astonishing 40 points, a tally that was about 20 more than anyone, especially manager Claudio Ranieri, expected. It's now a total the Foxes would gladly take come the end of the season.

Leicester are spectacularly under-performing when compared to other Premier League defending champions, but it's not fair to judge them against the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea.

Based on their own top flight history, the Foxes are where they should be. If the freak 40 points at this stage last campaign is excluded, they have taken 205 points after 20 games from their other nine seasons in the Premier League. Their average is 22.7 -- or 24.5 if you also factor in 2015-16.

Leicester have also been in a worse position in January during four different Premier League campaigns, including as recently as 2014-15. They had an abysmal 14 points on Jan. 1, 2015 and yet went on to complete a great escape, winning seven of their last nine games under Nigel Pearson. That run paved the way to claim a fairytale Premier League crown under Ranieri.

What is interesting is that six of the last 10 Premier League champions have been behind, points-wise, after 20 games in the season of their defence. This suggests a decline in form is relatively normal, although it's often by just a few points. Let's not forget, though, Leicester are also only three points behind their own Premier League average for 20 matches.

A new trend could well be emerging, though. Three of the most dramatic dips have happened in the past four seasons. Leicester are 19 points worse off, Chelsea were 23 behind in 2015-16 and 2012-13 champions Manchester United went from 49 points in Sir Alex Ferguson's swansong to 34 under David Moyes -- a total that ultimately cost the Scot his job.

Leicester were top this time last year but are now just six points off the relegation zone.

If the trend continues it may suggest the Premier League is becoming more competitive; sustaining one season of astonishing form is going to be increasingly tough. Perhaps even some top sides will need to over-perform, statistically speaking, to win the Premier League going forwards. Look at Chelsea, who needed a run of 13-straight wins this term just to pull away from the pack.

Compare that to Arsenal's "Invincibles," who were able to go an entire season unbeaten in 2003-04. Arsene Wenger's side clocked 46 points after 20 games that season. The following campaign, despite losing twice, the Gunners still had just two fewer points come New Year 2005. Take nothing away from their achievement but perhaps, whether in or out of form, it was easier to be a big fish in the Premier League back then since the smaller sides didn't take as many points off the then big-four of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

These days, Tottenham and Manchester City have substantially improved and are heavyweights in their own right while sides like Leicester -- as they proved when they thrashed Manchester City 4-2 last month -- can take unexpected points. This means even if things click over a season there's still a fair chance of being unexpectedly derailed the following campaign.

The stats in the last few years, since TV money has gone through the roof, suggest that title winners, much like newly promoted sides who stay up, can fall victim to second-season syndrome. This is a newer phenomenon for top teams, but one Chelsea and Manchester United have proven.

Leicester, meanwhile, haven't made a fist of defending their miraculous title, but mid-table was always a more realistic aim and one they are still on course for. The next 18 games are the most important -- and not what the stats suggest from the opening 20.

The Foxes may well record the worst ever title defence, but it will also be a season potentially remembered for one of the best ever Champions League debuts and should City stay up and go far in Europe, they really won't care what the stats say.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.