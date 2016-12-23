Leicester held by Middlesbrough as Riyad Mahrez struggles again

Claudio Ranieri dismisses the claim that opponents Middlesbrough were denied a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Leicester.

Middlesbrough and Leicester fail to put much distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw.

Although any point on the road is welcome, Leicester City were nervy and negative in a dire 0-0 stalemate with Middlesbrough. It was a game that frankly wouldn't have been out of the place as a basement battle the Championship.

Positives

Leicester kept back-to-back clean sheets and in doing so moved five points clear of the relegation zone. The Foxes also restricted Boro to just one shot on target. The central-midfield trio of Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey and Andy King stifled the hosts pretty well, but sadly that came at the expense of width, pace and creativity.

Negatives

Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki failed to cause problems up front. Riyad Mahrez was unfocused and will now head to the African Nations Cup along with fellow Algerian Islam Slimani. On current form Mahrez won't be missed, but his absence may force Leicester to bring in a right winger during the January transfer window.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Claudio Ranieri continues to tinker too much, especially on the road. Ben Chilwell didn't deserve to be dropped and the decision to sacrifice Marc Albrighton to accommodate an extra central-midfielder bordered on farce. After all Albrighton was man-of-the-match against West Ham last time out. If Ranieri wanted a three-man central midfield, which wasn't a terrible call, he should have not started Okazaki and trialled a 4-5-1, with only Ulloa up top. The Leicester boss may argue certain players needed a rest, but Leicester's next Premier League game isn't until Jan. 14 and the FA Cup is not a priority.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 7 -- Secured back-to-back clean sheets having not kept one since early October. A routine afternoon for the Dane who faced just one shot on target. DF Danny Simpson, 6 -- Rarely tested at the back, but didn't get forward enough to support Mahrez.

DF Wes Morgan, 7 -- Very solid. George Friend was just about the only Boro player to cause him any kind of problem.

DF Robert Huth, 6 -- Had the honesty to admit he got lucky after bringing down Adama Traore in the box; Boro definitely should have had a penalty.

DF Christian Fuchs, 7 -- Came back in for Chilwell and was his usual reliable self.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 5 -- Still can't click on the road or single-handedly win games like he used to last season. Part of that is still down to attitude. Last season's heroics masked the fact he has never been a brilliant team player when the chips are down.

Riyad Mahrez has not look good in away games especially.

MF Andy King, 6 -- Had a little bit more freedom thanks to the extra central midfielder. Saw plenty of the ball.

MF Daniel Amartey, 6 -- Looks far more comfortable with numbers around him.

MF Nampalys Mendy, 6 -- Is going to need a bit of time to settle and gain match fitness. Encouraging to see him back in side, though, following ankle problems.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 7 -- Never stopped running, although saw most of the ball outside the Boro box.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 6 -- Wasted Leicester's best chance of the game, heading a corner straight at Brad Guzan.

Substitutes:

MF Marc Albrighton, N/R -- Brought on far too late. Ranieri needed to show more ambition to win the game by introducing him 15 minutes earlier.

MF Demarai Gray, N/R -- Replaced Okazaki but failed to match his work rate.

FW Ahmed Musa, N/R -- Didn't do enough in a 20-minute cameo, but may well get more minutes in January with Mahrez on international duty.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.