Leicester held by Middlesbrough as Riyad Mahrez struggles again

Previous
Sunderland
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 5/4  Away: 20/21 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 1/11  Draw: 13/2  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 8/11  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 15/4  Away: 28/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 11/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Mahrez struggles again for Leicester

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read
Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.

Slimani sends Leicester towards safety

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester, Everton reunite fan with wallet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read

Ogden: Relegation fight is now Ranieri's reality

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Genk striker Leon Bailey

Get to know Man United target Leon Bailey

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Chilwell the lone bright spot vs. Everton

Leicester City Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Read

Leicester make 30,000 Vardy protest masks

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

'Doomed' clubs that escaped relegation

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester scared about relegation

Report Card: Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Who is suspended for Boxing Day matches?

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read
 By Ben Jacobs
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester held by Middlesbrough as Riyad Mahrez struggles again

Claudio Ranieri dismisses the claim that opponents Middlesbrough were denied a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Leicester.
Middlesbrough and Leicester fail to put much distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw.

Although any point on the road is welcome, Leicester City were nervy and negative in a dire 0-0 stalemate with Middlesbrough. It was a game that frankly wouldn't have been out of the place as a basement battle the Championship.

Positives

Leicester kept back-to-back clean sheets and in doing so moved five points clear of the relegation zone. The Foxes also restricted Boro to just one shot on target. The central-midfield trio of Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey and Andy King stifled the hosts pretty well, but sadly that came at the expense of width, pace and creativity.

Negatives

Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki failed to cause problems up front. Riyad Mahrez was unfocused and will now head to the African Nations Cup along with fellow Algerian Islam Slimani. On current form Mahrez won't be missed, but his absence may force Leicester to bring in a right winger during the January transfer window.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Claudio Ranieri continues to tinker too much, especially on the road. Ben Chilwell didn't deserve to be dropped and the decision to sacrifice Marc Albrighton to accommodate an extra central-midfielder bordered on farce. After all Albrighton was man-of-the-match against West Ham last time out. If Ranieri wanted a three-man central midfield, which wasn't a terrible call, he should have not started Okazaki and trialled a 4-5-1, with only Ulloa up top. The Leicester boss may argue certain players needed a rest, but Leicester's next Premier League game isn't until Jan. 14 and the FA Cup is not a priority.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 7 -- Secured back-to-back clean sheets having not kept one since early October. A routine afternoon for the Dane who faced just one shot on target. DF Danny Simpson, 6 -- Rarely tested at the back, but didn't get forward enough to support Mahrez.

DF Wes Morgan, 7 -- Very solid. George Friend was just about the only Boro player to cause him any kind of problem.

DF Robert Huth, 6 -- Had the honesty to admit he got lucky after bringing down Adama Traore in the box; Boro definitely should have had a penalty.

DF Christian Fuchs, 7 -- Came back in for Chilwell and was his usual reliable self.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 5 -- Still can't click on the road or single-handedly win games like he used to last season. Part of that is still down to attitude. Last season's heroics masked the fact he has never been a brilliant team player when the chips are down.

Riyad Mahrez has not look good in away games especially.

MF Andy King, 6 -- Had a little bit more freedom thanks to the extra central midfielder. Saw plenty of the ball.

MF Daniel Amartey, 6 -- Looks far more comfortable with numbers around him.

MF Nampalys Mendy, 6 -- Is going to need a bit of time to settle and gain match fitness. Encouraging to see him back in side, though, following ankle problems.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 7 -- Never stopped running, although saw most of the ball outside the Boro box.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 6 -- Wasted Leicester's best chance of the game, heading a corner straight at Brad Guzan.

Substitutes:

MF Marc Albrighton, N/R -- Brought on far too late. Ranieri needed to show more ambition to win the game by introducing him 15 minutes earlier.

MF Demarai Gray, N/R -- Replaced Okazaki but failed to match his work rate.

FW Ahmed Musa, N/R -- Didn't do enough in a 20-minute cameo, but may well get more minutes in January with Mahrez on international duty.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.