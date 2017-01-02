Islam Slimani sends Leicester half way to Premier League survival

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri looks back on a memorable 2016.

Gritty Leicester City closed out 2016 with a vital 1-0 victory over West Ham United. The win not only takes momentum into the New Year but moves City half way to Claudio Ranieri's stated target of 40 points for survival.

That tally was roundly ridiculed for much of last season but is now a goal the Foxes need to focus on reaching as quickly as possible to avoid getting sucked into a relegation fight.

Leicester City Leicester City West Ham United West Ham United 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Ben Chilwell kept Christian Fuchs out of the side and put in a tremendous performance -- one that underlines why Liverpool are chasing his signature.

Fuchs is usually so solid and a wonderful dressing room influence, but Chilwell offers pace and flair and could potentially oust him from the starting XI in 2017.

Leicester also kept a morale-boosting clean sheet and closed the year with the second-best home record of 2016, behind only Manchester United.

Negatives

West Ham were pretty average yet still managed 25 shots on goal. Had it not been for the sensational Kasper Schmeichel and a bit of help from the woodwork, Leicester could have easily lost the game.

Despite not conceding on this occasion, the Foxes can't rely on their once impenetrable defence so they need to start killing off games. Unlike last campaign, you sense 1-0 won't be a scoreline they can protect as often in the second half of the season.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- It was a bold move to drop Fuchs but one that paid off. Ranieri also picked Demarai Gray ahead of either Shinji Okazaki or Leonardo Ulloa. This effectively meant Islam Slimani was the lone striker, but it gave the Algerian an extra means of service and afforded Riyad Mahrez more freedom to play alongside him.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 9 -- Kept his first clean sheet since Oct. 2 thanks to a string of sensational saves, most notably from Aaron Cresswell's deflected free kick. Undoubtedly Leicester's star performer this season.

DF Danny Simpson, 7 -- Had a pretty quiet afternoon, especially during the first half when West Ham offered very little.

DF Wes Morgan, 6 -- Stayed focused but got outclassed at times by Dimitri Payet, not that he'll be the last defender to bemoan the tricky Frenchman.

DF Robert Huth, 7 -- Back to his best and clearly enjoyed policing Andy Carroll. Does have to watch his discipline, though, after picking up another yellow card.

DF Ben Chilwell, 9 -- Brilliant at both ends. Had more touches than any other Leicester player and looks the complete package. His horror showing against Porto in the Champions League has obviously helped him -- the 20-year-old has been flawless in his two Premier League starts since.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 8 -- Ranieri definitely got a response after dropping his playmaker against Everton on Boxing Day. The Algerian forced an athletic save from Darren Randolph early on and almost scored with a free kick.

MF Demarai Gray, 6 -- Still a bit inconsistent, but his pace did cause West Ham's backline problems. Isn't doing enough yet, though, to justify a regular starting spot.

MF Daniel Amartey, 6 -- Pretty effective and solid, but very fortunate not to see red for a dangerous challenge on Mark Noble.

MF Danny Drinkwater, 8 -- Classy, composed and tenacious. Controlled the midfield, allowing the likes of Mahrez and Marc Albrighton time and space.

MF Marc Albrighton, 9 -- Probably his best performance of the season. A constant threat all afternoon, providing the assist for Slimani's winner as well as another delicious cross which the Algerian hit the post with.

FW Islam Slimani, 8 -- Finally looked up for the fight and made a real nuisance of himself. Took his goal very well and was generally more involved than in previous games.

Substitutes:

DF Christian Fuchs, N/R -- Responded really well after being dropped with a hungry 20-minute cameo off the bench, underlining his excellent attitude and proving just how much of a team player he is.

FW Shinji Okazaki, N/R -- Was perhaps a little surprised not to start ahead of Gray and didn't have long enough to convince Ranieri that was the wrong call.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, N/R -- Came on for a tired Slimani and helped Leicester see out the game.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.