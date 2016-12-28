Ben Chilwell's superb full PL debut the lone positive in Leicester's latest loss

Goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku secured the points for Everton at the King Power Stadium.

Claudio Ranieri stresses the need for consistency as Leicester's up-and-down season continues with a 2-0 loss to Everton.

Leicester City were nothing short of abysmal as they slumped to a 2-0 Boxing Day loss to Everton. The Foxes lacked hunger, confidence and ambition; if they don't drastically improve in 2017, they will find themselves in a very real and unexpected relegation battle.

Positives

Ben Chilwell had a superb Premier League debut. The young left-back, who has been linked with Liverpool, looked out of his depth in the 5-0 Champions League loss at Porto but responded with a solid display that underlined his huge potential.

Negatives

Leicester badly missed Robert Huth and were caught day-dreaming and ball-watching at the back, especially for Kevin Mirallas' opener. City are starting to lose their way at the King Power Stadium and desperately need something from their final game of 2016 at home to West Ham in order to take momentum into the New Year.

Manager rating out of 10

4 -- Ranieri should never have benched Riyad Mahrez or Danny Drinkwater. Leicester were thin enough on the ground as it was with Huth, Christian Fuchs and Jamie Vardy all missing. The Italian fielded a near second-string side, one that illustrates the Foxes lack depth even just to stave off relegation, let alone make a Champions League run. He and Leicester were rightly punished for his negative tactics.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kasper Schmeichel, 6 -- Had almost nothing to do in the first half and couldn't have done anything about either goal. A quiet yet frustrating afternoon.

DF Danny Simpson, 5 -- Looked sluggish at times and needed to get forwards far more often, especially with Riyad Mahrez on the bench.

DF Marcin Wasilewski, 4 -- Constantly done for pace and often out of position. At fault for Romelu Lukaku's late second.

DF Wes Morgan, 5 -- Didn't have a lot to do but when called into action was pretty shaky. Got out-muscled by Lukaku and allowed Ross Barkley too much freedom on the edge of the box.

DF Ben Chilwell, 8 -- A superb full Premier League debut. Looked composed on the ball and outshone his opposite number, Leighton Baines.

MF Demari Gray, 6 -- Looked lively but continues to lack a consistent final ball. Did test Joel Robles with one decent effort on goal.

MF Andy King, 5 -- Just never really got his foot on the ball. Needed to show more leadership, too.

MF Daniel Amartey, 5 -- Had one attempt on goal but generally lacked creativity and guile.

MF Marc Albrighton, 6 -- Linked up well with Chilwell but failed to make the most of set pieces.

FW Islam Slimani, 4 -- Practically a spectator. Lacked service but failed to hold up the ball. Doesn't look like the kind of player who is up for a relegation fight.

FW Shinji Okazaki, 6 -- Only got 45 minutes and did his best to spark a tame first half to life, but lacked support.

Substitutes

MF Danny Drinkwater, 6 -- Added a bit more authority and stability to central midfield, but still couldn't create any meaningful chances.

MF Riyad Mahrez, 5 -- Clearly didn't like being benched and came on to make a half-hearted cameo.

FW Leonardo Ulloa, 6 -- His goal against Stoke last time out earned him more minutes and he did have one chance to salvage a point. Remains a useful option off the bench and a player Leicester should try to keep once the transfer window opens.

