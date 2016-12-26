Leicester scared about relegation as Prem title defence turns sour

The ESPN FC crew discuss what has happened to troubled Leicester.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how champions Leicester have fared so far in 2016-17.

What's gone wrong and could the unthinkable happen -- will the Foxes go down? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: C+

Positives:

Leicester won their Champions League group with relative ease and have a winnable round of 16 tie against Sevilla to look forward to in February.

Providing the Foxes don't get relegated, a fairytale run in Europe will not only salvage the season but make it memorable. Leicester might not have looked like Premier League champions domestically, but they will at least close the year outside the relegation zone.

City have also enjoyed encouraging wins over Crystal Palace (3-1) and Manchester City (4-2) and had a gritty stalemate with Arsenal at the King Power. The latter might not seem like a huge highlight but given that the Gunners put five past Leicester in September of 2015, it was a superb draw and a point that might well prove useful come the end of the season.

It has been a tough title defence, but champions Leicester have enjoyed success in Europe and trounced Manchester City.

Negatives:

Claudio Ranieri's men will close 2016 without an away win in the Premier League this season -- a surprising stat given last campaign they claimed an astonishing 41 points on the road. They have shipped far too many goals on their travels and thrown away games in the opening 45 minutes, making Ranieri's team talks impossible at times, especially in the 4-1 defeats at Liverpool and Manchester United.

The only saving grace is they have already visited Anfield, Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane so have slightly easier fixtures away from the King Power in the second half of the season. The problem, though, is Leicester aren't just folding against the so-called big boys. They don't look confident or clinical against any Premier League side, as they proved in the 2-1 opening day loss at Hull City.

The once impenetrable partnership of captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth now looks susceptible while up front, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez look stranded and at times forlorn. N'Golo Kante's summer transfer to Chelsea has broken Leicester's spine and it's no coincidence his new club are top with the Frenchman in their side.

Star man:

Kasper Schmeichel has been the most consistent performer, making a string of top saves to keep his side in games. He hasn't been rewarded with as many clean sheets as last season, but he has rarely put in a bad performance. The Dane also offers much-needed leadership between the sticks. During a six-week absence with a broken hand, City looked chaotic at the back, further underlining Schmeichel's importance.

If he improves his distribution, he will soon move into the bracket of world-class keepers and even potentially rival his father Peter's legacy. Schmeichel Jr. hates being mentioned in the same breath as his dad and would certainly distance comparisons if he moves to Manchester United's arch rivals Liverpool this January.

With Jurgen Klopp seemingly seemingly confident in neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius, Schmeichel might be a realistic target. Leicester must make it one of their top priorities to hold on to him, as they did at the beginning of 2015-16 when he was also linked with AC Milan.

N'Golo Kante has gone but Peter Schmeichel remains a commanding presence at Leicester.

Flop:

Vardy hasn't hit the same heights as last season or even come close. The England striker at least ended a 751-minute goal drought with a hat trick against Manchester City. But he isn't creating many chances or even getting ample touches of the ball. His poor form has forced Ranieri to drop him for a couple of games and he will also sit out the festive period following his harsh red card in the 2-2 draw with Stoke last time out. That means he may start 2017 a little rusty. If the Foxes are to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle, Vardy needs to improve quickly.

Predicted finish: Avoiding relegation.

Leicester had 40 points by the end of 2015, now all they want for Christmas is the same tally come May 2017.

They should end up in mid-table mediocrity, which would be a fine achievement. The truth is, 17th will do. Away from the Premier League don't rule out a shock win over Sevilla in the round of 16 in the Champions League. After all, this is still the miracle side that won the Premier League last season -- the magic is just dormant at the moment.

Ben Jacobs is ESPN FC's Leicester City blogger. Follow him on Twitter @JacobsBen.