Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Now Playing

Zlatan: I am still the best player in the world!

LA Galaxy

Related Videos

zLA zLA Land: The Zlatan Ibrahimovic story (continued)

Major League Soccer
MLS: 32 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
LA Galaxy 3-0 RSL: Zlatan powers Galaxy- Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Ibrahimovic on HQ: The Swedish ghetto was my 'paradise'

Major League Soccer
MLS: 49 goals in 90 seconds

MLS Highlights
Portland 1-1 LA Galaxy: Spoils shared at Providence Park

MLS Highlights
Valeri brings Portland level from the spot

MLS Highlights
Pontius slots the LA Galaxy ahead in Portland

MLS Highlights
LA Galaxy 2-3 FC Dallas: Ibrahimovic double not enough

MLS Highlights
LA Galaxy 1-0 San Jose: Alessandrini wins Clasico - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Extra Time: Zlatan vs. Vela, World Cup dark horses

ESPN FC TV
Toe Poke best of the season

English Premier League
Extra Time: Biggest World Cup flop and Ibra's red card

ESPN FC TV
Montreal 0-1 LA Galaxy: Ibra sent off in win - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping Impact's Petrasso

MLS Highlights
Ale's Weekly MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
FC Dallas 3-2 LA Galaxy: 10 men hold off Galaxy - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Ibrahimovic: Galaxy a different challenge for me

Major League Soccer
Extra Time: Improving Man City; Ibra calling out teammates?

ESPN FC TV
Houston 3-2 LA Galaxy: Rodriguez rescues Dynamo - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Michelle Beadle's day on "Get Up"

Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2-3 NY Red Bulls: Red Bulls outlast Galaxy - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Zlatan provides update on World Cup status

FIFA World Cup
LA Galaxy 0-2 Atlanta: Five Stripes prevail - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Chicago 0-1 LA Galaxy: Zlatan scores the winner - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Ibrahimovic scores winner in first LA Galaxy start - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Dos Santos would choose Galaxy over Spurs & Atleti

Major League Soccer
Would LA Galaxy be good enough to win the Liga MX title?

Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 0-2 Sporting KC: No Zlatan magic

MLS Highlights
WATCH: Zlatan compares his goal to Ronaldo's

UEFA Champions League
Ibrahimovic: Ronaldo should try it from 40 metres

UEFA Champions League
