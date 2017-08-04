Paulo Dybala excels in No. 10 role as Juve opens Serie A campaign with win

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus opened the new campaign with a comfortable home win over Cagliari.

Paolo Bandini previews the Serie A season and explains how several clubs can complicate Juve's hope of continued dominance.

Juventus defeated Cagliari 3-0 in the first match of the new Serie A season to remind everyone they are still the team to beat despite the criticisms.

A seemingly mediocre preseason followed by a loss to Lazio in the Supercoppa had a few fans worrying about Juve's capacity to continue winning trophies, in light of how well their rivals have strengthened. However, Juventus overcame their shaky start when Gianluigi Buffon saved the penalty to get the game back on track.

While they are yet to play with their usual panache, Juve's third goal demonstrated how well this group can work with one another to carve open defence and secure the goals to collect their first three points of the season.

Positives

Juventus looked terrible nervy in defence at the start of the match and Leonardo Bonucci's departure has seemingly led to a string of questions aimed at the team's vulnerability at the back. However, a dominant and sharp performance from captain Buffon restored confidence and ensured control thereafter.

Negatives

The scoreline was a little flattering for Juve as they still proved too slow and lethargic on the ball while they struggled for accuracy at times.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- In truth, Massimiliano Allegri's men did not face the toughest of his opponents. However, his team secured a 3-0 win, he gave Blaise Matuidi and Douglas Costa their Serie A debut and even managed to test out the 4-3-3 formation. Not bad for the first match of the season.

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Gianluigi Buffon, 8 -- Not only did he make a fine save on Diego Farias but Buffon then saved the penalty than ensured a clean sheet. Monstrous.

DF Stephan Lichtsteiner, 6 -- His good assist allowed Mario Mandzukic to open the scoring and he delivered yet another perfect ball at the very end of the match only for Paulo Dybala to strike it just wide. Still good on a tactical level even if he makes mistakes.

DF Daniele Rugani, 7 -- Truly the future of Juve's defence, the player is excellent at positioning himself to play an elegant game. Cool, calm and collected, he closed down effectively and played with maturity.

DF Giorgio Chiellini, 6 -- His experience is necessary and he's always there to ensure safety at the back.

DF Alex Sandro, 6 -- He did concede the penalty that was awarded by VAR but he was decisive with his runs. Always capable of beating his man and partaking in the action in the final third. Also provided the assist for Gonzalo Higuain's goal.

MF Claudio Marchisio, 6 -- His technique and skill with the ball helped Miralem Pjanic alongside him. Smart and elegant, he contributes to the defence and is capable of accuracy going forward. Balanced.

MF Miralem Pjanic, 7 -- Quick thinking, his assist for Dybala was not only inch-perfect but demonstrative of his talent to deliver a first-time ball. Intelligent on the ball and good at directing play, he did lose possession in dangerous areas but proved better with his defensive contributions.

MF Juan Cuadrado, 5 -- A little undisciplined with his positioning, running across to the left when a quick long Cagliari ball left Lichtsteiner alone to deal with the threat. The accuracy of his passes must also improve but he did hold the ball up and allowed Pjanic to deliver his sensational assist to Dybala.

MF Paulo Dybala, 8 -- The best on the pitch on Saturday, Dybala controlled play, proved superb between the lines and read the game beautifully. A force to be reckoned with, he's taken to the No. 10 shirt well, scoring a goal and coming close to another when he hit the crossbar. A magician.

MF Mario Mandzukic, 6 -- Opened the scoring with a fine finish, Mandzukic provided his team with his usual relentless energy and generosity.

FW Gonzalo Higuain, 5 -- Doesn't look to be in great condition and must work to ensure sharpness. Despite that, the Argentine still managed to score Juve's third.

Substitutes

MF Sami Khedira, 6 -- Good at reading his teammates runs to keep the momentum while his tactical intelligence always makes the difference. He made the run that created space for Higuain to score the goal while his penetrative drives forward placed pressure on Cagliari's defence.

MF Blaise Matuidi, 6 -- The player was quick to react, often making the right decisions as well as maintaining the speed of play. One can already predict a bright future for Matuidi on account of his high footballing IQ.

MF Douglas Costa, N/A -- His accelerations, movement and strength made a positive impact and ought to be starting games in place of Cuadrado. Still not as polished as usual but showing good signs.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.