Gonzalo Higuain brace steers Juventus to away win against Cagliari

Gonzalo Higuain scored both goals in Juventus' 2-0 away win to Cagliari.

Another win and another clean sheet for Juventus as they defeated Cagliari 2-0 away from home to maintain their seven-point advantage at the top of the Serie A table.

Cagliari boast a good home record, having only lost two home games all season and against Juventus they proved why, working hard to block avenues and hinder their offensive opponent. The Bianconeri struggled to create any chances for much of the first half, looking impotent and uninterested.

However, it only took a moment of magic to open the scoring and that moment came when Claudio Marchisio delivered the perfect assist for Gonzalo Higuain to finish. Doubling the lead as soon as the second half started, Juventus sealed the win and worked only on doing the bare minimum to ensure victory. Cagliari continued to try pushing forward and looked particularly energised after going down to 10 men but Juve's efficiency secured another positive result.

Cagliari Cagliari Juventus Juventus 0 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The win against Cagliari means that for the first time since April 2016, Juventus have managed three consecutive away wins in the league. This will help the side maintain momentum going forward and will ensure there is enough of a cushion at the top of the table as Juventus enter the business end of the season.

Negatives

The beauty of Juventus is that they are the ultimate team when it comes to efficiency but at times it would make for fun viewing if they didn't stop playing the moment they felt they achieved the result. They do as much as needs to be done and nothing more and while that ensures victory, it does nothing to boost their reputation as dull winners.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Four clean sheets in a row despite playing an offensive formation, Massimiliano Allegri has recovered the balance Juventus had last season. This was the coach's 100th Serie A appearance on the Juve bench and his 100th win for them in all competitions.In Allegri Juventus trust.

Player ratings (1-10, with 10 the best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Gianluigi Buffon, 7 -- What a save to deny Fabio Pisacane. Barely called upon in the match, but Buffon never dropped his concentration and always remained alert to danger.

DF Stephan Lichtsteiner, 6 -- A little reckless in the beginning but he is a fighter. The player went down clutching his injured shoulder three times yet continued going until the end.

DF Leonardo Bonucci, 6 -- Initiates moves, secures the defence and plays with authority. How can we ask for more?

DF Giorgio Chiellini, 5 -- Earned a quick yellow and then went off with an injury after 18 minutes.

DF Alex Sandro, 6 -- Excellent at recovering possession but a little less polished than usual when going forward. However, he has become a lot more reliable in defence.

MF Sami Khedira, 6 -- His greatest asset lies in his ability to adapt to whomever he plays alongside, knowing when to take the initiative and when to provide support. Demonstrated great refinement and intelligence on the ball.

MF Claudio Marchisio, 7 -- Always reliable with how he distributes the ball, Marchisio delivered the assist that led to Higuain's first goal. Reads game situations perfectly but still needs a little time to recover his physical condition.

Watch the match highlights for Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Cagliari vs Juventus on February 13, 2017.

Catch all the goals scored in Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Cagliari vs Juventus on February 13, 2017.

MF Juan Cuadrado, 7 -- Excellent work on the second goal, demonstrating his pace on the ball to create the chance that Paulo Dybala assisted and Higuain converted. Overall a very good performance from the player who made good decisions and consistently created opportunities for goal.

MF Paulo Dybala, 6 -- The Cagliari keeper produced a great save to deny him a goal at the end. Good movement but not the best performance, hindered by the opponents' physicality.

MF Mario Mandzukic, 6 -- No player recovered the ball as many times as the forward but perhaps all his hard work and sacrifice is hindering the impact he can make in the final third, missing a great opportunity to head in a goal.

FW Gonzalo Higuain, 7 -- Proving he was worth every last cent Juventus paid for him, Higuain not only always finishes his chances with aplomb but works impressively hard for the team. Clinical and decisive, he is now the league joint top goal scorer.

Substitutes

DF Daniele Rugani, 7 -- Composed, reliable and effective, Rugani cleared the ball well and offered security at the back.

MF Miralem Pjanic, 6 -- Barely asked to expend his energy but his perfect passing ensured a smooth ending.

MF Mario Lemina, N/A -- Virtually no time to make an impact.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.