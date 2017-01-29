Allegri may give Pjaca chance to shine for Juventus against Crotone

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.

It is almost a novelty when Juventus arrive for an away match and are greeted with love and adoration as opposed to insults and anger. Set to face Crotone on Wednesday evening, the Bianconeri bus arrived in the Calabrian city to much fanfare with supporters, donning replica shirts, clamouring to see the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Paulo Dybala in the flesh.

Miralem Pjanic has insisted the match against the newly-promoted side "will not be easy" but it's difficult to believe that statement considering Crotone's woes. They may be organised and difficult to penetrate but they commit too many mistakes, often undoing their hard work. However, the three matches they have won all season have come at home and for them, this will be the game of the season which almost always guarantees a motivated performance.

The last time these two sides met was in Serie B, the one and only season Juventus did not play top flight football in the 2006-07 campaign. Two games played that season, the Bianconeri scored eight and conceded none. It will be difficult to predict anything other than an easy win for Juventus, even if Massimiliano Allegri will be resting a few players to rely on fresh legs.

This means that a certain Marko Pjaca may finally start his first match of the season. The Croatian has yet to be offered ample time to demonstrate his technique and intelligence on the ball. Always determined in those few minutes he has come on as a substitute, he has demonstrated great skill on the ball even if he's yet to show the type of composure required to ensure efficiency.

Should Allegri persist with the 4-2-3-1 formation, then it's vital Pjaca understands the sacrifice required to ensure balance in such a formation. While he will be primarily judged on what he can provide going forward, tracking runners and contributing to the defence is what secures wins and Pjaca must provide in both phases of the game.

Marko Pjaca has yet to show his full potential since joining Juventus from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian may be skilled at dribbling as evidenced by his wonderful performance at Euro 2016 against Spain but as Allegri has reiterated on several occasions, Juventus is a step up for the player. In Turin, he will be required to stay concentrated for the entirety of the match and provide defensive cover when needed, something he has suffered with previously. Moreover, in his new team he is merely considered a player with potential and not a superstar and therefore will not be offered the support he enjoyed in Dinamo Zagreb, a club that built the team around him and allowed him to indulge in attacking play. Here he will be required to sacrifice for the sake of a unit.

However, the difficulty with Pjaca is that his skills can only truly be admired with continuity and that can prove a problem at Juventus. A direct player who loves nothing more than show off his change of pace and ability to overcome his opponent, he will need time to understand the rhythm of Juve's game and find ways of making an impact. The player has on occasion struggled with his positioning when played in more central roles, such as a No. 10 and such weaknesses can only be improved upon with continuity.

Thankfully, Juventus partake in several competitions and if can exploit the opportunity he's bound to be offered against Crotone then he will be relied upon more going forward. More than anything, this is Pjaca's time to show his willingness to do what his compatriot Mario Mandzukic has become famous for, running anywhere and everywhere to ensure the win including making last ditch tackles and perfect interceptions.

Speaking of the will to sacrifice, Stephan Lichtsteiner is likely to be rested to allow Dani Alves a return to the scene and while the Brazilian has proved mesmeric going forward, offering width and penetration, he can appear overwhelmed at the back. Those played ahead of him and alongside him must be prepared to plug holes when the full-back indulges in attacking play to ensure balance. A 4-2-3-1 with Alves could be a little too offensive but the Brazilian offers too much to be ignored.

The game against Crotone will also be another chance for Juventus to prove they can stay concentrated and alert for the entirety of the game and not just seal all three points at the beginning to take a rest thereafter. The newly promoted side tend to lose concentration only towards the end of the game and perhaps on this occasion, Juve's goals will arrive after the first 15 minutes of the match.

A win here and Juventus are closer to clinching the coveted sixth consecutive league title in a row. The match is worth as many points as that thriller against Inter so hopefully the team will continue to appease their demanding coach.

