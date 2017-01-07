Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini caught out by physical Fiorentina side

Serie A leaders Juventus could not recover from a 2-0 deficit as Fiorentina came away with the home win.

Suffering yet another away defeat, Juventus were beaten 2-1 on Sunday by a mentally, physically and tactically superior Fiorentina side.

They have been dubbed inconsistent, even mentally fragile, but at home Fiorentina are a different outfit altogether.

Well prepared and well rehearsed, they played much like Juve did in the first half of the reverse fixture. Keen to win the battles, they commanded possession, pressed high up the pitch and played at a high tempo to overwhelm the opponent who looked too static and slow.

Only in the second half, after Gonzalo Higuain clawed one goal back, did Juventus begin to play like themselves, exploiting the Viola's instinct to sit deeper and protect the result. Desperate in their attempts to find another, the Bianconeri failed to establish a rhythm or grab control of the game due to Fiorentina's cunning ways, reducing the match to a series of whistles and fouls to guarantee victory at the very end.

Positives

It's almost impossible to highlight one positive on the night. However, despite an awful team performance, Max Allegri will be comforted by the fact that Higuain can always be dangerous even when he is offered little support, scoring a goal when the team needed it the most. Always effective, always determined, Juve have come to rely on the Argentine.

Negatives

Juventus were once renowned for their solid defending but now seem to concede goals too easily, running too many risks and looking vulnerable on too many occasions. While the midfield has struggled to offer the right amount of protection, the famous BBC backline of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini looked off balance and uncoordinated, perhaps owing to the fact they have rarely featured all together this season. Losing four away fixtures suggests Juve must look to recover the overall balance that once ensured defensive solidity.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Allegri made some bizarre tactical choices. Favouring power over technique, possibly due to Kwadwo Asamoah's impressive performance in the reverse fixture, Allegri benched Miralem Pjanic and selected Stefano Sturaro to play in a static 3-5-2 formation. The shape no longer guarantees success or free flowing movement while certain substitutions should have been made earlier considering Fiorentina remained the better team at the start of the second half.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Gianluigi Buffon, 6 -- Those famous quick reflexes were not quite as quick on the night but managed some good saves in the first half.

WB Juan Cuadrado, 6 -- Maximiliano Olivera pegged Cuadrado back so well, the Colombian struggled to provide an attacking threat. However, his cunning play ensured a few good moments while defensively he fought and tackled well.

DF Andrea Barzagli, 5 -- Not the Barzagli we all know and love. Overwhelmed, fragile and erroneous, the defender was mediocre at best.

DF Leonardo Bonucci, 5 -- The centre-back has only just recovered from injury and is not in optimum condition and thus suffered the most at back, especially in trying to defend Nikola Kalinic. Lost his duels.

DF Giorgio Chiellini, 5 -- Couldn't manage against Kalinic and Federico Chiesa. Lost the ball frequently and struggled with his timings.

WB Alex Sandro, 6 -- The wing-back always puts in a shift on the left, pushing forward relentlessly in an effort to deliver a good cross. Always effective when taking on players, he recovered possession often but as usual, committed a defensive error that led to the second Fiorentina goal.

MF Sami Khedira, 5 -- Helped create the first goal but then disappeared thereafter, overwhelmed by the tempo of the game. Khedira needs to inject more intensity and dynamism to his game but instead allowed Juve to be overtaken in midfield in the first half.

MF Claudio Marchisio, 5 -- Rather anonymous on the night and cancelled out by the Fiorentina midfield. Allowed players to get past him and struggled to inspire but, to be fair, the team did not provide him with enough support and passing options.

MF Stefano Sturaro, 5 -- The usual grit but such little technique. Juventus need more quality in midfield, not a player who does little with the ball when in possession.

FW Paulo Dybala, 5 -- Struggled to cope with the physicality and tempo of the match. Failed to truly lead from the top. Squandered a beautiful chance in the end as Juve searched for an equaliser.

FW Gonzalo Higuain, 7 -- The best player Juve possessed on the pitch. Barely offered any help by the team, the striker still managed to score a goal and should have grabbed another were it not for a good save. Determined and efficient.

Leonardo Bonucci and the rest of the Juventus backline looked decidedly off-colour in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina.

Substitutes

FW Marko Pjaca, 6 -- Dribbled well to create danger and overcome his opponents but couldn't deliver much more.

MF Tomas Rincon, N/A -- Offered little time to make an impact.

FW Mario Mandzukic, N/A -- Offered no time to make an impact.

