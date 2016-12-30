Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Next
 By Mina Rzouki
Share
Tweet
   

Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus begin 2017 with crushing win over Bologna

A brace from Gonzalo Higuain, along with a Paulo Dybala PK sealed and easy win and three points for Juve over Bologna.

What a better way to start the New Year than to break another record.

Juventus thrashed Bologna 3-0 to set a new all-time record of 26 consecutive Serie A home wins beating their own record of 25 wins achieved under the tutelage of Antonio Conte in 2013-14.

Determined from the get go, Juve played with pace and fluidity to overwhelm an opponent that simply could not respond. While Bologna attempted to press high up the pitch in hopes of winning the ball in advantageous positions, they struggled to maintain possession and create valid opportunities.

Juventus controlled the match from start to end, creating endless opportunities against a side that surrendered too easily.

Positives

After a lethargic and disappointing performance against Milan in the Supercoppa before Christmas, many were concerned Juve would take this match lightly. However, the team played with pace and desire from the offset and maintained their concentration for much of the game, determined to collect a victory. The speed with which they continue to score goals within the first 15 minutes of a Serie A match will stand them in good stead going forward.

Negatives

There were none. But if one was to be hyper critical then perhaps the hosts missed Alex Sandro. While Kwadwo Asamoah played a good game, attentive and good on the ball, he failed to provide the offensive thrusts required from the role. Sandro's relentless running and commitment to the attack makes the difference and until he returns, Juve will struggle to dominate as effectively on the left.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Allegri managed to ensure a concentrated and determined performance from his men who just got back from the holidays. An easy win, there was no need for tactical brilliance to achieve success.

JuventusJuventus
BolognaBologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best; players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Norberto Neto, 6 -- Barely required to do anything. A calm presence at the back.

DF Stephan Lichtsteiner, 7 -- Worked very hard to support the team and provided the assist for Juve's third goal. Back to his previous levels, demonstrating tactical intelligence and energy.

DF Andrea Barzagli, 6 -- Not as polished as usual but he needn't be any better in these types of matches.

DF Giorgio Chiellini, 6 -- Can be accused of being a little careless on the ball but barely tested by the opponent.

DF Kwadwo Asamoah, 6 -- Refusing to let go of possession, Asamoah got himself out of tricky situations by demonstrating unusual elegance on the ball. Hard working and cautious but not able to make the same offensive impact as Sandro. Ideally would make decisions quicker.

MF Sami Khedira 6 -- His movement off the ball was excellent, always knowing where to run, where to stand and how to contribute, creating good chances -- one Gonzalo Higuain should have converted. Worked very well with Lichtsteiner and proved brilliant at recovering possession.

MF Claudio Marchisio, 6 -- Was guilty of a few errors. However, he is always aware of his surroundings, thinks quickly and kept his side moving.

MF Stefano Sturaro, 6 -- Won the penalty for Paulo Dybala to score Juve's second, Sturaro played with his usual grit and determination, intercepting well to win back possession.

MF Miralem Pjanic, 7 -- His technique overwhelmed the opponent, delivering the most perfect assist for Higuaín's first goal. He elegance on the ball helped the team penetrate with ease but not yet at his optimum physical levels.

FW Paulo Dybala, 6 -- Still not back up to his previous levels but converted his penalty well and always looked to trouble the opponent with his movement and ideas.

FW Gonzalo Higuain, 8 -- His movement across the front line was excellent. His finish on the first goal was superb, intelligent on the second. Higuain makes the ultimate difference for Juventus. Chased every ball, made all the right runs and looked determined to ensure victory.

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after opening the scoring against Bologna in an easy win for Juventus.
A brace from Gonzalo Higuain meant that Juventus have started 2017 in typically ominous fashion.

Substitutes

MF Juan Cuadrado, 6 -- Determined as soon as he arrived on the pitch, he proved effective at ensuring safety at the back, recovered possession and looked for ways to push forward. Still slows down the game when he ought to release quicker.

FW Mario Mandzukic, N/A -- With little left to play for, Mandzukic couldn't make the impact he desired.

MF Tomas Rincon, N/A -- Tidy and neat but barely offered time to make an impact.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.

