Allegri and Juventus plot European improvement and Serie A dominance

Juventus continue to dominate Serie A, but their ambitions in Europe have yet to be fulfilled.

Juventus enjoyed an extraordinary 2016 but they hope 2017 will be better, especially when it comes to their performances in Europe.

Armed with a new defensive midfielder and ideas for new tactical schemes, coach Massimiliano Allegri is keen to make history with the Italian giants and has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Juventus just yet. "I am happy at Juventus and naturally hope to stay here for a long time. I don't think my era at Juventus is over. I am very happy here and hope to stay for many years," the tactician explained to the assembled media.

Loved, respected and supported, Allegri enjoys being in charge at the club he once supported, and while Serie A might not provide the toughest of challenges, the quest for European honours allows him to broaden his horizons.

This year, Allegri could win the title, shatter Italian records and manage something special in the Champions League. In Beppe Marotta and co, he has executives willing to let him vent, provide him with financial support to target the players he enjoys watching and help him manage a group that can, at times, indulge in overconfidence. Few clubs across Europe provide managers with as much support as Allegri has at Juventus, and he's very much aware of that.

Yet many still believe Allegri's time with the club is limited, and there is no smoke without fire. In a world where even Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can struggle, you can understand why Allegri's stable nature and tactical intellect are appealing for Europe's biggest clubs, especially considering Italian coaches continue to dazzle across the leagues. However, until the day Juve have to look for another, they will enjoy the coach who just received another new player.

Tomas Rincon is the newest arrival at the club from Genoa, and his transfer should herald a change in tactics. Tactically intelligent and capable of playing just in front of defence, he is expected to unburden Claudio Marchisio, allowing the Turin native to return to his previous role as a box-to-box midfielder.

It's been made abundantly clear that Juve's midfield is lacking quality, at least when compared to previous years. Since Axel Witsel chose Chinese riches over Italian trophies, Juventus have sought out ways of providing Allegri with other options. Rincon might not be the world's greatest midfielder, but he is a tidy player. He reads the game well, intercepts when required and is capable of providing balance. The problem is, he's not the most technical player, and there is a fear that Juve's midfield, save Miralem Pjanic, boast more intensity and power than it does technical beauty.

Is that a bad thing? It depends on what formation Allegri plans to make. Rincon guarantees energy and relentless running. He covers ground, recovers possession and understands the merits of fighting for the team. But unlike Marchisio or Andrea Pirlo before him, when deployed in front of the defence, he cannot provide those perfectly weighted balls forward or provide the intelligence required to unleash the attacking line.

Tomas Rincon is the newest recruit at Juventus.

His arrival could make way for Carlo Ancelotti's once-favoured Christmas tree formation, the 4-3-2-1 shape, with Paulo Dybala and Pjanic behind Gonzalo Higuain or could allow for a more physical 4-3-3 shape.

It remains to be seen how Allegri will make use of his new signing but while Rincon is a useful player to have, Juventus still need to introduce elegance to a midfield that lacks genuine and lasting quality. Against Bologna on Sunday evening, the champions are set to deploy a 4-3-1-2 formation with Pjanic behind the front two and Kwadwo Asamoah on the right. This will be a tricky fixture. While the opponents may not boast the technique and individual might of the Bianconeri, they do know how to work as a collective unit and provide an upset.

Defensively secure, Bologna are a hard team to penetrate. They intercept and tackle well and are capable of frustrating their opponents but according to coach Roberto Donadoni, they plan to attack the Old Lady, believing that will provide them more joy in such a difficult match. That seems hard to believe considering how much the side have struggled in hitting the back of the net.

Juventus must start 2017 with a bang and prove they have the right attitude going forward. Allegri has already warned of the dangers of not taking certain games seriously and it's time to heed his advice, especially as three points are on the line at a delicate stage of the season.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.