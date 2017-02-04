Joao Mario's searing runs the cherry on top of an easy win for Inter over Empoli

Goals from Eder and Antonio Candreva allowed Inter to keep pace in the top-four push in Serie A on Sunday.

Inter handled Empoli with ease on Sunday afternoon to keep pace with Roma and Napoli in the top four places. While fans of Serie A were watching Pescara embarrass themselves in a 5-3 defeat at Torino, Inter swept their visitors aside, taking the lead on 14 minutes when Rodrigo Palacio reacted well to a deflected cross and headed backwards onto Eder's chest.

The Nerazzurri made it two nine minutes into the second half when Eder found Antonio Candreva with a curler for the former Lazio man to score his fourth goal of the season. Rarely in danger, the defence took home its sixth clean sheet under Stefano Pioli, while the attack was denied by a stonewall Lukasz Skorupski.

Internazionale 2 Empoli 0 FT

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The defence was mostly unruffled and the reserves performed admirably. The likes of Eder and Joao Mario are going on dangerous runs and the former kept making clever decisions. Palacio hasn't had the impact expected of him off the bench, but he was a valid cog as a starter. The centre-midfield combination of Roberto Gagliardini and Geoffrey Kondogbia swarmed over Empoli and never looked outnumbered against a 4-3-1-2 formation.

Negatives

Details, frankly. Inter could have killed the game earlier, but it was refreshing to see them find the second goal immediately after Empoli first threatened through Manuel Pucciarelli.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Empoli were rarely dangerous, despite having 48 percent possession. Pioli lured the visitors into his trap and countered them mercilessly. The hotly debated 3-4-3 allowed the Nerazzurri to stretch the opposition defence with clever cross-field balls, the second goal coming in just that way. Eder and Palacio worked brilliantly in their roles, and both Gagliardini and Kondogbia dominated the centre-midfield.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Samir Handanovic, 7 -- Made an impressive save on Pucciarelli when Inter were still only leading 1-0, but also punched a cross straight back towards the middle of the box in the first half. Needs to work on those glitches.

DF Jeison Murillo, 6 -- Still has moments of uncertainty, but didn't make any glaring errors and his speed and anticipation saw him press the man who escaped the Nerazzurri's midfield.

DF Gary Medel, 7 -- Controlled the flow of the game in the middle and looked very comfortable. For someone his size, he is doing better than expected against big strikers.

DF Joao Miranda, 5 -- Let Rade Krunic steal the ball near the touchline and carve out a brilliant chance for himself and was even barged over by Massimo Maccarone in the box.

DF, Danilo D'Ambrosio, 6 -- Was given licence to charge at the opposition, but was later hooked after a first half in which he was unable to provide a single decent ball into the box.

MF Antonio Candreva, 7 -- Took his goal well, was on point with his crossing and is finally getting back to the level we grew used to seeing from him. Made some neat tackles, too, his defensive contribution often the subject of some debate.

MF Roberto Gagliardini, 7 -- Produced sensational runs off the ball and made a stunning six interceptions. Was less flashy than usual due to his propensity to fire glaring chances straight at Skorupski, and casually tried to poke a good cross from the left.

MF Geoffrey Kondogbia, 7 -- Had five tackles and three interceptions, which is a good place to start, but also proved that his confidence is on the up, as he turned and no-looked a sensational pass into the box in the first half.

Joao Mario kept the Inter midfield ticking as they eased past Empoli on Sunday.

MF Joao Mario, 7 -- Boy did we see some fireworks from him on Sunday. The former Sporting star was the cherry on top, his searing runs and perfectly weighted passes keeping the formation ticking. Once saved a ball from going out by hooking it with an outstretched leg.

FW Eder, 8 -- Finally had a marquee performance. Was persistent to score the opener and carved open the back line with a peach to set up Candreva for the second. Even then, he was always creating openings and swapped positions with Palacio effortlessly.

FW Rodrigo Palacio, 7 -- Started strongly and did a very good job acting as a foil for Eder, often taking out his marker to afford him more space. That backwards header to set up Eder was class. Came very close with a lovely header himself. Still only had 33 touches, though, and Inter sometimes missed having a presence in the box, something Mauro Icardi would have provided.

Substitutes

DF Cristian Ansaldi, 6 -- Was similar to D'Ambrosio in that his crossing map looked like a target in a shooting range. It is not a coincidence that the one cross he made was met with a powerful Gagliardini header.

FW Gabriel Barbosa, N/R -- Badly fluffed a shot, but didn't get much of a chance to shine. Looked like he is listening to Pioli with his passing the ball around.

MF Andrea Pinamonti, N/R -- Watching a player born in 1999 rub the badge and make an emotional entrance was quite something.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.