Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
 By Edoardo Dalmonte
Inter aggressive, dynamic vs. Juve but have work to do to match Serie A best

Inter's brave 3-4-2-1 system eventually ran out of steam against Juventus. Mauro Icard and the team still have a ways to go.

Though it had a bit of everything, Sunday's rollercoaster may well go down in Inter lore as another Juventus game marred by poor refereeing.

While there's nothing wrong with being angry at referee Nicola Rizzoli's mistakes (which a blinkered few have tried to dismiss), there are plenty of other takeaways that had nothing to do with the officiating, including positives that Stefano Pioli's men will hopefully remember going forward.

There was a lot to like from Inter, especially the aggressiveness on display in the first half, when they pressed and harried Juventus and came close to scoring on several occasions. Who, after all, can say they've been to the J Stadium and held their own?

Pioli's brave switch to 3-4-2-1 formation seemed to work well in the first half, with even Danilo D'Ambrosio looking aggressive. Beyond his beast of a goal, Juan Cuadrado didn't have the busiest match, repeatedly pressed by the Inter wing-back.

Even Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi's two-game suspensions (which Inter have challenged) come with a silver lining, namely there being proof that the Argentina international tries -- and cares -- more than we give him credit for.

Beyond that, Joao Mario's runs were dynamic, reminiscent of the work he did to set up Marcelo Brozovic's second against Genoa back in December. Perisic himself was very involved and had almost as many touches as Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala. It was encouraging to see Roberto Gagliardini pass the ball around with aplomb, too.

Roberto Gagliardini passed the ball with aplomb during Inter's 1-0 defeat to Juventus at the weekend.

With all that said, there were also signs on Sunday that despite holding their own for most of the encounter, the Nerazzurri still have work to do to match the best Serie A can offer.

For all of the intent Inter showed in the first half, for example, they were opened up by a number of sudden and incisive Juventus attacks -- the kind of stuff that arguably hasn't been seen since the 3-0 loss to Napoli in December, when Piotr Zielinski smashed a stunning volley past Samir Handanovic two minutes in.

Back then, all Zielinski needed to do was lose his marker for a split second. Dybala made the most of similar leeway to light a fuse on Sunday, hitting the woodwork out of nothing and producing a performance replete with his trademark dribbles.

From that perspective, Cuadrado's screamer was hardly the exception. If anything, it was Champions League-level play, the kind of proficiency the Nerazzurri will have to get used to.

As much as Pioli's formation change was brave, his second-half substitutions didn't have an impact, either. Did Brozovic really deserve to go off, especially when his passing range is probably unparallelled among the Inter players?

For all the good it did in the first half, the 3-4-2-1 eventually ran out of steam. Massimiliano Allegri's game plan after the interval was a masterclass in killing the clock through clever possession and keeping the ball as far as away from Gianluigi Buffon as possible. It's not as if the likes of Perisic, Eder and Icardi weren't running their socks off to get possession back -- they simply couldn't.

The Nerazzurri didn't look like they had thrown on extra front men, either, as their goal threat lessened considerably as time went on.

Pioli's decision to switch to a 3-4-2-1 had, if anything, a bit of Roberto Mancini in it, the former Manchester City coach tending to change his mind at the last minute and throw his players in at the deep end on a hunch.

Icardi's lack of sharpness in front of goal was also a concern, as is the fact that he's still flunking too many big games. He's never scored a Serie A goal against Milan with the black and blue shirt and has only struck once each against Roma and Napoli. You'd hope that seven strikes in eight league games against Juventus (including his Sampdoria days) would help, but it didn't.

We may need to "accept" Icardi as someone who works harder than we think for the rest of the team (eight assists, remember), but isn't the phenomenal Ronaldo, who could create goals all by himself.

A final point: as much as playing well is a reward in itself, it doesn't necessarily keep the scoreboard ticking, something Paulo Sousa is learning very slowly at Fiorentina.

Much like the refereeing, Inter fans won't want to talk about deserving more out of next campaign's match at the J Stadium, especially when Allegri's team are picking off superior sides in the Champions League with their crafty play while Pioli's men struggle to qualify for the competition.

Edoardo Dalmonte covers Inter Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @EdoDalmonte.

Comments

